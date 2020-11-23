Amazon Music is kicking off a holiday concert series hosted by Lil Nas X titled “Amazon Music Holiday Plays.” The music event premieres on December 1st, with a new episode airing every Tuesday at 8pm ET through December 15th.

The event marks Amazon Music’s first holiday special, and will feature holiday-themed sets, Q&As, and intimate performances from artists. Amazon Music Holiday Plays starts with Miley Cyrus in her first performance since the release of her new album, Plastic Hearts. Miley will perform a mix of songs from her upcoming album, including “Prisoner” and “Plastic Hearts,” in addition to a reimagined version of Wham!’s holiday hit, “Last Christmas.” Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Nas X will perform a world premiere live performance of his new single, “HOLIDAY.”

Amazon Music Holiday Plays will come to a close with 12-time Grammy winners Foo Fighters, and Amazon Music Breakthrough artist Kiana Ledé, each in their own personalized production.

Amazon added, “Filmed within a historic theater, Amazon Music Holiday Plays will give fans truly unique and memorable music experiences while capturing the intimacy, joy and ensemble spirit of a school holiday concert. The immersive, at-home viewing experience will feature handcrafted stage designs curated by each artist, hydraulic snow machines, backstage ballyhoo, multiple costume changes, performances featuring a mix of new music, fresh takes on catalog classics and holiday covers, and Q&A’s with Lil Nas X.”

For more information on “Amazon Music,” and to take advantage of the company’s current three-month free trial, you can go the company’s official website on Amazon.

“I can’t wait for my fans to go back to the future with me, and have the world see me perform ‘HOLIDAY’ live for the first time ever,” said Lil Nas X. “I worked with Amazon Music to create a crazy set that’s going to take everyone on a wild ride through a futuristic North Pole. It’s going to be amazing!”

Kiana Ledé will perform versions of her breakout single, “Ex,” as well as her brand-new Amazon Original cover of the holiday classic, “The Christmas Song,” which is now available to stream as a studio version exclusively on Amazon Music. Ledé will also perform album favorites “Plenty More” and “Second Chances”.

The Foo Fighters will perform “Shame Shame,” plus classics spanning their 25-year career, as well as Chuck Berry’s Christmas song, “Run Rudolph Run.”

“This Amazon Music Christmas special will be magical,” said Ledé. “Reading letters from my fans, singing songs from my album again, and a very special Christmas song live for the first time, really kick-started my holiday cheer.”

To watch Amazon Music Holiday Plays, fans can tune in beginning December 1 at 8pm ET for a limited time. Customers across the world can stream the concert experience in the Amazon Music app (iOS and Android); from the Amazon Music channel on Twitch. In the U.S., customers can stream on Amazon.com or Prime Video. Amazon Music Holiday Plays will be available on-demand on Prime Video until December 31st.

