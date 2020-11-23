Apple confirmed a few of the special guests that will be appearing on Mariah Carey’s new Christmas special. The list includes Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland, and Mykal-Michelle Harris. Fans can also look for a special appearance by Carey’s twins, Moroccan and Monroe. Mariah Carey is also releasing a new soundtrack single and music video for “Oh Santa!,” featuring Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson, which will debut on December 4th, The single is an Apple Music exclusive at launch, then later releasing on other digital platforms.

Titled “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special,” the special holiday programming event is slated to premiere on Apple TV+ on December 4th, the same day the single drops.

Apple’s description for the special reads, “Faced with a holiday cheer crisis, the North Pole knows there’s only one person who can save the day: Santa’s great friend, Mariah Carey. Combining musical performances, dynamic dancing and groundbreaking animation, the undisputed Queen of Christmas jumps into action to create a holiday spectacular to make the whole world merry.”

The soundtrack single and new music video for “Oh Santa!,” co-written by and featuring Carey performing with Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson, will be will be distributed by Sony Music and released on Apple Music and other streaming platforms. The companion soundtrack to the special is full of brand new interpretations, and will also include Snoop Dogg and Jermaine Dupri as additional musical guests, in addition to a new version of “Sleigh Ride.” The soundtrack is launching on AppleTV+ on December 4, then all other platforms on December 11th.

Apple Music will also celebrate the release of the Apple TV+ special in an exclusive interview with anchor Zane Lowe on December 7th, where Carey runs through her personally curated playlist of favorite holiday songs, and talks about her new music and recent memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey.”

Fans can find the memoir right here on Amazon.

On December 25th, Carey will also appear on Apple Music Hits, Apple Music’s new radio station, for a six-hour Holiday Hits special, featuring the biggest festive songs, including “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” and telling fans about her own holiday memories, with additional artists and hosts sharing their own Christmas messages.

“Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special” is executive produced by Carey, as well as Ian Stewart, Raj Kapoor and Ashley Edens for Done + Dusted. BAFTA Award winner Hamish Hamilton and Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner Roman Coppola direct, and also serve as executive producers, and the special is written by Caroline Fox.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.