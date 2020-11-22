Without new releases, the box office continued to struggle this week. November is usually one of the highest-grossing months of the year for theaters, but the worsening health crisis has kept most markets closed. The dreary forecast has pushed movie tentpoles onto streaming services, or studios have decided to simplay delay the films to 2021. This week, films like “Freaky” topped re-releases of holiday classics, which is an ongoing trend that will most likely continue until the New Year.

The body-swap thriller “Freaky” brought in another $1.2M across 2,057 locations this week. The film’s two-week domestic total now sits at $5.5M, and the film has made $9M worldwide. Christopher Landon directed “Freaky,” which stars Kathryn Newton, Vince Vaughn, Celeste O’Connor, Misha Osherovich, Uriah Shelton, Alan Ruck, Katie Finneran, and Dana Drori.

“The War with Grandpa” took second-place overall on the domestic chart with a $733K weekend across 1,688 locations. After seven weeks in theaters, the comedy has grossed $16.1M domestically and $24M worldwide. Tim Hill directed “The War with Grandpa,” which features Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman, and Rob Riggle.

Focus Features’ “Let Him Go” landed in third-place overall with a $710K weekend at 1,907 locations. The film’s current total currently sits at $7.9M domestically and $8M worldwide. Thomas Bezucha directed the drama-thriller, and the movie features Diane Lane, Kevin Costner, and Lesley Manville.

The horror-thriller “Come Play,” another release from Focus Features, remained in fourth-place this week after bringing in $550K across 1,364 locations. That raises the film’s four-week total to $8M domestically and $9.9M worldwide. Jacob Chase wrote and directed “Come Play,” starring Azhy Robertson, Gillian Jacobs, and John Gallagher Jr.

Disney re-released “The Santa Clause,” which took fifth-place on the domestic chart, and the holiday-comedy made $461K across 1,581 locations.

Theaters have a small chance of bringing in moviegoers next week with “The Croods: A New Age,” a new animated comedy from Universal Pictures and Dreamworks Animation. Joel Crawford directed the movie, which features the voice talents of Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Cloris Leachman, Clark Duke, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage, and Kelly Marie Tran.

The latest blow to theaters was Warner Bros. Pictures’ announcement that “Wonder Woman 1984” will release on HBO Max. The superhero sequel was the last tentpole scheduled to release in 2020 and theater’s last major release to look forward to before 2021. The studio confirmed that “Wonder Woman 1984” will still release in theaters if they are open, but it will also launch the same day on HBO Max in the U.S. on December 25th.

With the health crises worsening each week leading into the holiday season, it’s much safer to stream “Wonder Woman 1984” from the couch, but not everyone has HBO Max. It will be interesting to see how many people take the risk to see the film in a theater, and to see if HBO Max subscription soar with the new release. Disney moved its PIXAR installment “Soul” to Disney+ in December, skipping theaters to make the film available to subscribers.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

