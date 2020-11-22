The Nintendo Switch Black Friday Bundle is now available. The special Black Friday Bundle includes a Nintendo Switch with a download code for the digital version of the “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” game, as well as a three-month membership to Nintendo Switch Online. The all-in-one started package is selling for $299 at participating retailers.

You can compare the bundles, as well as the standard Nintendo Switch and the less expensive Nintendo Switch Lite, on Nintendo’s official storefront right here on Amazon.

The Black Friday Bundle makes it easy for new players to jump right into “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe,” and players can race alone or online. The bundle officially launched on November 22nd, and will be the running Black Friday promotion from Nintendo.

“When people are doing their holiday shopping this year, we want to provide them with an array of choices for spending family time together through the excitement and fun of Nintendo Switch”

A large collection of Nintendo Switch games will also be available for $39.99 each leading up to the holiday season. Shoppers can save $20 off the regular suggested price while stocking up for the holidays.

“From journeying with Mario through colorful environments to scaring up some spooky fun with Luigi or exploring a mysterious chapter of the Legend of Zelda series, these Black Friday offers are an opportunity to stock up on titles for Nintendo Switch ahead of the holidays,” Nintendo added in the announcement. “Families can take advantage of the $20 discount on games such as “Super Mario Maker 2,” “Luigi’s Mansion 3,” “The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening,” “Fire Emblem: Three Houses,” “Mario Tennis Aces,” “Yoshi’s Crafted World,” “Splatoon 2” and “New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe.”

In addition to the Black Friday Bundle, Pokémon fans can save on “Let’s Go Eevee!” for Nintendo Switch, which will be available for $29.99, or 50% off their regular suggested price. “Minecraft Dungeons Hero Edition,” which includes two DLC packs and extra content, is also going on sale, selling for $19.99.

“When people are doing their holiday shopping this year, we want to provide them with an array of choices for spending family time together through the excitement and fun of Nintendo Switch,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Black Friday is the perfect opportunity for shoppers to gift themselves a Nintendo Switch system as well, with a new bundle that offers instant connection with Nintendo Switch Online, along with a full suite of offers on games in our software library.”

The included three-month membership for Nintendo Switch Online, which is included in the Mario Kart 8 Black Friday Bundle, gives players access to Nintendo’s online service. nintendo Switch Online allows members to connect and play compatible games online with friends and family around the world. Online play is supported by a long list of Nintendo Switch favorites, including “Animal Crossing: New Horizons,” “Pokémon Sword,” “Pokémon Shield,” “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe,” “Splatoon 2,” “Tetris 99,” and many others. Nintendo Switch Online also offers exclusive access to the new, competitive online battle game “Super Mario Bros. 35,” along with access to 90+ classic Super NES and NES games to explore and enjoy, such as “The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past,” “Super Metroid,” and “Super Mario Bros. 3.”

Nintendo also recently launched “Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit,” a new experience that brings the fun of the Mario Kart series to the real world using the Nintendo Switch system to control a real-life, physical kart. The big release for the Nintendo Switch this holiday season is “Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity,” which is set in the land of Hyrule 100 years before the “Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” game.

Buyers can also compare the “Nintendo Switch – Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition,” which is also available for $299. The system features pastel green and blue Joy-Con controllers and a white Nintendo Switch dock with images of Tom Nook and Nooklings Timmy and Tommy.

“Ring Fit Adventure” is a game that lets players explore an adventure world and conquer enemies using real-life movements with the included Ring-Con and Leg Strap accessories. It even includes customizable workout routines and mini-games that can target specific muscle groups. Players can also keep their bodies moving with “Just Dance 2021,” or “Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise.”

We will be adding new shopping guides and promotional roundups to our Black Friday Shopping Collection, which will include a list of our latest articles with deals and guides. We will be adding articles all the way up to Cyber Monday, so you can find the best deals without the hassle.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.