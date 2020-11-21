NBC and TIME are partnering for the first-ever “TIME Person of the Year” special, which will feature exclusive coverage of TIME’s choice for the individual or group that has had the greatest influence on the events of the year. The event is scheduled to air on December 10th.

In addition to the 2020 Person of the Year, the special will spotlight TIME editors’ selections for the categories that recognize the most influential people in specific sectors: Businessperson of the Year, Entertainer of the Year, Athlete of the Year and Guardian of the Year.

The description reads, “The TIME Person of the Year telecast will review the extraordinary year of 2020 through exclusive interviews, and will include in-depth profiles highlighting the year’s most prominent global stories, surprise guest appearances, musical performances and more.”

“This special, as Person of the Year has done for nearly a century, will provide a unique window into this extraordinarily challenging year, by telling the stories of the people who shaped it,” said TIME Editor-in-Chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal.

“We are thrilled to partner with NBC and P&G on this special to showcase the profound challenges and remarkable acts of courage that defined 2020,” said Ian Orefice, President of TIME Studios.

“With so many pivotal moments to highlight this year, we look forward to further expanding the reach and impact of Person of the Year with this new special on NBC,” said Ben Goldberger, TIME Executive Editor and Editorial Director of Person of the Year.

“TIME Person of the Year is one of the most distinguished recognitions going back nearly a century, and we’re excited to collaborate with TIME in a year like no other,” said Doug Vaughan, Executive Vice President, Special Programs, NBC Entertainment.

