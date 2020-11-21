Logitech G introduced the company’s lightest wireless esports gaming mouse this week, and it’s called the Logitech G PRO X Superlight. Outfitted with the company’s Lightspeed wireless tech and HERO 25K sensor, the Pro X Superlight is marketed towards competitive esports players and enthusiasts.

“Having good aim is a must, especially when playing CS:GO,” said Oleksandr (s1mple) Kostylie in the announcement. “Logitech G PRO X Superlight allows playing at my peak, with zero limitations, zero compromise and most importantly, zero misses!”

Logitech added, “The new PRO X Superlight joins an impressive lineup of PRO Series gear, which has earned a reputation for unrivaled quality and performance amongst the world’s leading esports professionals. ThePRO X Superlight was field tested and played a key role in helping ASTRALIS win the Season 12 ESL PRO League Final, and G2 Esports win the 2020 League of Legends European Championship.”

“I’m always looking for a way to boost my abilities,” added Valorant player Benita (bENITA) Novshadian. “The newest PRO X Superlight Gaming mouse is light and accurate, allowing me to focus just on the game and the task at hand. There’s absolutely nothing holding me back!”

According to the company, the new PRO X Superlight weighs less than 63 grams and is nearly 25% lighter than the standard PRO Wireless model.

The 2.4 GHz Lightspeed tech will keep your desktop clean, and offers up to 70 hours of battery life. The new mouse has large, zero-additive PTFE feet, for “a low-friction experience that delivers unrivaled precision, speed and maneuverability,” according to the company.

Logitech G’s HERO 25K sensor is one of the best in the industry, offering up to 25,600 DPI. Logitech described the sensor as “the industry’s first sub-micron level mouse sensor that can accurately track movement at the sub-micron level — approximately 1/50th the thickness of a human hair — without compromising on accuracy.”

The company also claims that the HERO is 10X more power efficient than previous Logitech G sensors.

“With the PRO X Superlight we pushed the boundaries of what’s possible when you combine advanced technologies like Lightspeed and HERO 25K with innovative super lightweight design,” said Chris Pate, portfolio manager for Logitech G PRO Series. “Tested and validated by Pro athletes around the world, The PRO X Superlight is the answer for gamers who are looking for the pinnacle of performance.”

The Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT will start shipping on December 3rd for $149. Customers can choose between a white and black model. You can compare the current lineup of Logitech G gear, and see the charts and graphics Logitech prepared for the Pro X Superlight, on the company’s official storefront right here on Amazon.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.