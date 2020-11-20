Nicki Minaj announced her new docuseries on Friday afternoon. The six-part limited series is currently slated to premiere on HBO Max, but the platform did announce a premiere date. Nicki broke the news on social media.

The network’s description reads, “Each of the six half-hour episodes of this untitled project will explore Nicki’s brilliantly creative mind and tell the story of her personal and professional journey. With complete honesty, Nicki will guide viewers through the most challenging and fulfilling times in her life, navigating highs, lows and misguided agendas in her stratospheric rise to fame and her journey to motherhood. Nicki’s many achievements include 19 Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hits, and 114 total entries on the Billboard Hot 100—the record for “Most Billboard Hot 100 Entries Ever by a Female Artist.””

“Nicki Minaj is a multi-faceted artist, businesswoman, and innovator as well as force to be reckoned with. It’s a privilege to bring this project to HBO Max and provide our viewers with unprecedented access to her life,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max.

The series is directed by six-time Emmy nominee Michael John Warren, who made his directorial debut with Jay-Z’s “Fade to Black.” This marks Warren’s third documentary with the iconic rap star.

Nicki Minaj, Michael John Warren and Aaron L. Gilbert, Brenda Gilbert, and Cassandra Butcher for BRON Life, Irving Azoff, Tommy Bruce, in association with Creative Wealth Media, will serve as executive producers. BRON Life recently announced the civil justice series “Homicide or Justified” with famed civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump.

“Nicki Minaj is one of the most important and influential recording artists of all time; never to be duplicated – and many have tried. We are proud to support this living icon, as she bravely opens her home to the world,” said BRON’s Aaron L. Gilbert and Brenda Gilbert in a joint statement.

“I love that this series not only provides an all-access glimpse at one of the most iconic musicians of our generation; it also profiles the brave woman behind the artist, Onika. I believe all of us can learn a great deal from her remarkable professional and personal life. It’s an honor to be entrusted with this dynamic story,” said Director Michael John Warren.

