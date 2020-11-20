Players can start their journey in “Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity” today. The game is a prequel to Nintendo’s instant hit “Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,” featuring similar art style and gameplay. In the new installment to the franchise, players can adventure as a number of its characters, and the story turns back the clock 100 years to the time of the Great Calamity.

Players will witness the dramatic events of the Great Calamity and join the epic struggle that once brought Hyrule to its knees. The game is sure to be on holiday wish lists this year, and you can order the game right here on Amazon.

Nintendo’s description reads, “Featuring wild combos and over-the-top special abilities, the gameplay of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is fast-paced and requires on-the-fly deployment of shrewd strategies across evolving battlefields in order to prevail. If you’re a long-time Legend of Zelda fan, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity features a number of playable characters and creatures that have become series favorites, including Impa and the towering Divine Beasts, which are devastating tools in the right hands.”

“Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity offers a new spin on Musou-style games, with several unique additions that bring their own Legend of Zelda flavor,” Nintendo added. “Rods with elemental affinities like fire, ice and lightning will interact with the environment, adding an extra layer of strategy to battles. You’ll also be able to use Sheikah Runes that vary in style between the different playable characters, with iconic abilities such as Cryonis and Magnesis.”

We should mention that if you have save data from the demo it will carry over to the full version of the game, once purchased. Nintendo put together a launch trailer for the game, which you can watch below.

