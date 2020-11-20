CBS All Access released the official trailer for the new “Coyote” series and announced that all six episodes of the scripted drama would stream exclusively on the platform starting on January 7th. “Coyote” stars Emmy Award-winner Michael Chiklis, Juan Pablo Raba, and Adriana Paz.

The series description reads, “Coyote is the story of Ben Clemens (Chiklis), who after 32 years as a border patrol agent is forced to work for the very people he spent his career trying to keep out of America. Now exposed to life on the other side of the wall, Ben will start to question his black and white views of the world, challenging his ideology and his loyalties.”

In addition to Michael Chiklis and Juan Pablo Raba, who plays Juan Diego “El Catrin” Zamora, the head of a small family cartel in Mexico, the series also stars Adriana Paz, Kristyan Ferrer, Octavio Pisano, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Julio Cedillo, and introducing Emy Mena.

Emmy Award-winning executive producer Michelle MacLaren directed the series premiere and second episode and serves as an executive producer on the series. David Graziano serves as showrunner on the project, and co-creators Graziano, Michael Carnes, and Josh Gilbert also serve as executive producers and writers on the series. Dark Horse Entertainment’s Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg, Rebecca Hobbs of MacLaren Entertainment, and Michael Chiklis also serve as executive producers.

“Coyote” was initially slated to premiere on the Paramount Network, but CBS confirmed the movie on Thursday afternoon with the new trailer. Paramount Network recently sold “Emily in Paris,” which was recently renewed for a second season, after the series became an overnight hit on social media.

Networks are still ironing out their winter schedules, which is a mix of finales from this season, game shows, winter holiday specials, sports, and upcoming premieres. As the days get darker and colder faster, we could use more shows to stream online.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.