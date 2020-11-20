Walmart started teasing the company’s upcoming Black Friday Deals, which include hits like the Apple Watch, Nintendo Switch, Pioneer Woman cookware, Samsung TVs, and more. The sales will be available online, and you’ll probably have to be pretty quick to find the big-ticket items in stock. You can preview the list early, and use it to comparison shop ahead of Wednesday’s sale.

The company explained that deals begin on Walmart.com on Wednesday, November 25 at 7 p.m. ET and will continue on Friday, November 27th on Walmart.com, beginning at 12 a.m. ET, and in stores at 5 a.m. local time.

Special Promotions on November 25 include:

Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS for $119 (was $179, $60 savings)

Hotel Style 1200 Thread Count Sheet Set for $25 (special buy)

Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $299 (special buy)

Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset for $299

onn. Medium Party Speaker for $50 (was $79, $29 savings)

Razor Electric Scooter for $69 (was $98, $29 savings)

Samsung 65” Class 7000 4K Smart TV for $478 (was $528, $50 savings)

Select Video Games for $15-$30 (special buy)

Shark Self-Empty Navigation Robot Vacuum for $329 (was $399, $70 savings)

The Pioneer Woman 25-piece Cookware Set for $69 (special buy)

Xbox Series X Console for $499

On Black Friday, Friday, November 27th, customers can shop online and in stores for deals, like:

12-inch, 16-inch or 20-inch Girls’ and Boys’ Bikes for $29 each

12V Mercedes SL400 Ride-On or 6V Chevy Silverado Ride-On for $98 (special buy)

5′ 8″ Motion Activated Nutcracker for $68 (special buy)

7′ Outdoor Pre-Lit Tree for $30 (special buy)

Better Homes & Gardens 23-Piece Prep Set for $9.96 (special buy; in-store only)

Canon Pixma 3322 All-in-One Printer for $19 (was $44, $25 savings)

Honeywell Thermostat for $99 (was $149, $50 savings)

Mainstays Bath Towel or Washcloths for $1.60 each (special buy; in-store only)

onn. 2.0 Bluetooth Soundbar for $29 (special buy)

Roku SE Streaming Media Player for $17 (special buy)

T-fal 22-Piece Cookware Set for $49 (special buy)

The Pioneer Woman 20-Piece Gadget Set for $20 (special buy)

We will be adding new shopping guides and promotional roundups to our Black Friday Shopping Collection, which will include a list of our latest articles with deals and guides. We will be adding articles all the way up to Cyber Monday, so you can find the best deals without the hassle.

