ABC detailed the network’s upcoming 2021 premiere date schedule, announcing the return of several fan-favorite scripted series. The list includes the new empty-nester comedy series “Call Your Mother,” from creator Kari Lizer, as well as the return of “The Rooke,” “black-ish,” and “The Connors,” among others.

The new year will kick off with an all-new season of “The Rookie” on January 3rd. Last season, “The Rookie” finished as Sunday’s top broadcast drama among Adults 18-49.

The Wednesday night comedy block adds the new series “Call Your Mother” as “black-ish” returns to Tuesday nights. Starring Kyra Sedgwick in her multicamera comedy debut, the series is set to premiere on January 14th, alongside midseason returns of “The Goldbergs,” “American Housewife” and “The Conners.”

The series description for “Call Your Mother” reads, “Jean, an empty-nester mom, wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away. She decides her place is with her family, and as she reinserts herself into their lives, her kids realize they might actually need her more than they thought.”

January 26th is the return of “black-ish,” followed by the sophomore season premiere of “mixed-ish” and the continuation of the David E. Kelley drama “Big Sky.”

“The Good Doctor” returns from a holiday break on January 11th, followed by “For Life” on January 20th, and the continuation of “Station 19,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “A Million Little Things” on March 4th.

Alternative series premiere dates were previously announced. Additional midseason premiere dates will be shared at a later time.

SUNDAY, JAN. 3

10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Rookie” (season premiere)

MONDAY, JAN. 11

10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Good Doctor”

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 13

8:00-8:30 p.m. “The Goldbergs”

8:30-9:00 p.m. “American Housewife”

9:00-9:30 p.m. “The Conners”

9:30-10:00 p.m. “Call Your Mother” (series premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 20

10:00-11:00 p.m. “For Life”

TUESDAY, JAN. 26

9:00-9:30 p.m. “black-ish” (new day and time)

9:30-10:00 p.m. “mixed-ish” (season premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “Big Sky”

THURSDAY, MAR. 4

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Station 19”

9:00-10:01 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy”

10:01-11:00 p.m. “A Million Little Things”

