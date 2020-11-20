The EA Games‘ holiday sale starts today, offering promotions and discounts on a long list of popular tiles from November 20th through Black Friday. On this year’s list, you’ll find a long list of EA Sports titles, as well as “Sims 4” and “Sims 4: DLC” to enjoy over the winter. The big releases, like “Star Wars: Squadrons” and “Apex Legends,” are also hosting discounts and promotions this year, so everyone can join in on the online action.

You can find the promotions and discounts below, as well as the game descriptions provided by EA.

Star Wars: Squadrons

“Star Wars: Squadrons (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC via Origin and Steam, PSVR, Oculus, HTC Vive, SteamVR): The newest Star Wars game from Electronic Arts, developed by Motive Studios, puts fans in the cockpit of their favorite Star Wars starfighters. This new immersive Star Wars flight experience pits the New Republic against the Galactic Empire in epic multiplayer battles and lets players experience an all-new original story that takes place following the events of Return of the Jedi. Star Wars: Squadrons supports full crossplay, including virtual reality.”

Origin: $24 (40% Off) from Nov. 20 – Dec. 1

PlayStation: $24 (40% Off) from Nov. 20 – Nov. 30

Xbox: $24 (40% Off) from Nov. 20 – Dec. 3

Steam: $24 (40% Off) from Nov. 25 – Dec. 1

Epic Game Store: $24 (40% Off) from Nov. 25 – Dec. 1

Apex Legends

“Apex Legends (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Origin and Steam) Make your mark with the Apex Legends Champion Edition. It’s packed full of everything you need to establish yourself in the battle royale Apex Games. With all characters up to Season 7 instantly unlocked, you’ll be able to pick the Legend that fits your style from the start. The Champion Edition offers a great deal on valuable exclusive cosmetics, including Legendary skins and a Legendary gun charm, along with a thousand Apex Coins. You’ll be fully equipped to suit up however you please each time you drop in. Starting Season 7, you can find the Champion Edition on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Origin on PC or get a download card at your favorite retailer soon for $39.99.”

Apex Legends – Bloodhound Bundle: Origin: $13 (35% Off) from Nov. 20 – Dec. 1

Apex Legends – Bloodhound Lifeline Edition: Origin: $25 (35% Off) from Nov. 20 – Dec. 1

Apex Legends – Bloodhound Lifeline Content Bundle: PlayStation: $13 (35% Off) from Nov. 20 – Nov. 30

Apex Legends – Octane Bundle: Origin: $13 (35% Off) from Nov. 20 – Dec. 1

Apex Legends – Octane Pathfinder Content Bundle: PlayStation: $13 (35% Off) from Nov. 20 – Nov. 30

Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered

“Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered features enhanced visuals and cross-platform asynchronous multiplayer competition powered by Autolog – the revolutionary feature that allows players to seamlessly connect, compare and compete with their friends. The game also includes all main DLC that delivers an extra six hours of gameplay and more than 30 challenges, bringing back Criterion’s critically-acclaimed Need for Speed debut, which won the coveted Best Racing Game Award from the Game Critics Awards in 2010 and The British Academy Video Games Award for Multiplayer in 2011.”

Origin: $22 (25% Off) from Nov. 20 – Dec. 1

PlayStation: $30 (25% Off) from Nov. 20 – Nov. 30

Xbox: $30 (25% Off) from Nov. 20 – Dec. 3

Steam: $22 (25% Off) from Nov. 25 – Dec. 1

Nintendo: $30 (25% Off) from Nov. 23 – Dec. 2

Madden NFL 21

Origin: $36 (40% Off) from Nov. 20 – Dec. 1

Steam: $36 (40% Off) from Nov. 25 – Dec. 1

Madden NFL 21 Standard Edition Bundle

PlayStation: $35 (42% Off) from Nov. 20 – Nov. 30

Xbox: $36 (40% Off) from Nov. 20 – Dec. 3

Madden NFL 21 Deluxe Edition

Origin: $36 (55% Off) from Nov. 20 – Dec. 1

Madden NFL 21 Deluxe Edition Bundle

PlayStation: $36 (55% Off) from Nov. 20 – Nov. 30

Xbox: $36 (55% Off) from Nov. 20 – Dec. 3

Steam: $36 (55% Off) from Nov. 20 – Dec. 1

Madden NFL 21 Super Deluxe Edition

Origin: $45 (55% Off) from Nov. 20 – Dec. 1

Madden NFL 21 Super Deluxe Edition Bundle

PlayStation: $45 (55% Off) from Nov. 20 – Nov. 30

Xbox: $45 (55% Off) from Nov. 20 – Dec. 3

Steam: $45 (55% Off) from Nov. 20 – Dec. 1

FIFA 21 Gen 4

Origin: $36 (40% Off) from Nov. 20 – Dec. 1

Steam: $36 (40% Off) from Nov. 25 – Dec. 1

FIFA 21 Deluxe Edition

Origin: $36 (55% Off) from Nov. 20 – Dec. 1

FIFA 21 Deluxe Edition Bundle

PlayStation: $36 (55% Off) from Nov. 20 – Nov. 30

Xbox: $36 (55% Off) from Nov. 20 – Dec. 3

Steam: $36 (55% Off) from Nov. 25 – Dec. 1

FIFA 21 Super Deluxe Edition Bundle

PlayStation: $45 (55% Off) from Nov. 20 – Nov. 30

Xbox: $45 (55% Off) from Nov. 20 – Dec. 3

Steam: $45 (55% Off) from Nov. 25 – Dec. 1

FIFA 21 Standard Edition Bundle

PlayStation: $35 (42% Off) from Nov. 20 – Nov. 30

Xbox: $36 (40% Off) from Nov. 20 – Dec. 3

FIFA 21 Super Deluxe Edition

Origin: $45 (55% Off) from Nov. 20 – Dec. 1

FIFA 21 Switch Edition

Nintendo: $35 (30% Off) from 23-Nov – Dec. 2

NHL 21

PlayStation: $35 (42% Off) from Nov. 20 – Nov. 30

Xbox: $36 (40% Off) from Nov. 20 – Dec. 3

NHL 21 Deluxe Edition Bundle

PlayStation: $36 (49% Off) from Nov. 20 – Nov. 30

Xbox: $38 (45% Off) from Nov. 20 – Dec. 3

NHL 21 Super Deluxe Edition Bundle

PlayStation: $40 (50% Off) from Nov. 20 – Nov. 30

Xbox: $40 (50% Off) from Nov. 20 – Nov. 30

UFC 4

PlayStation: $36 (40% Off) from Nov. 20 – Nov. 30

Xbox: $36 (40% Off) from Nov. 20 – Dec. 3

The Sims 4

“The Sims 4 released a variety of awesome packs this year, helping players discover new ways to “play with life” in the popular life simulation game. With these Black Friday deals, players can transform a neighborhood into an eco-friendly oasis in Eco Lifestyle Expansion Pack or explore a galaxy far, far away in Journey to Batuu Game Pack. The Sims 4 has something for everyone to enjoy, no matter where their interests lie.”

Origin: $5 (88% Off) from Nov. 20 – Dec. 1

PlayStation: $10 (75% Off) from Nov. 20 – Nov. 30

Steam: $5 (88% Off) from Nov. 25 – Dec. 1

Xbox: $10 (75% Off) from Nov. 20 – Dec. 3

The Sims 4 Eco Living

Origin: $20 (50% Off) from Nov. 20 – Dec. 1

Steam: $20 (50% Off) from Nov. 25 – Dec. 1

PlayStation: $20 (50% Off) from Nov. 20 – Nov. 30

The Sims 4 Nifty Knitting

Origin: $5 (50% Off) from Nov. 20 – Dec. 1

Steam: $5 (50% Off) from Nov. 25 – Dec. 1

The Sims 4 Journey to Batuu

Origin: $15 (25% Off) from Nov. 20 – Dec. 1

Xbox: $15 (25% Off) from Nov. 20 – Dec. 3

Burnout Paradise Remastered

“Burnout Paradise Remastered is the definitive Burnout Paradise experience, delivering the complete original game and eight high-octane DLC packs including Cops and Robbers pack, Legendary Cars, Burnout Bikes, and Big Surf Island. Racers can smash through traffic and rule the roads in adrenaline-fuelled online multiplayer with up to eight other players, or pass the controller (or console!) in local party play. Optimized for the Nintendo Switch with a range of technological enhancements, players will race and rampage through the open world in 60 glorious frames per second, along with high-resolution textures, and pinch-and-pull map controls.”

Origin: $5 (75% Off) from Nov. 20 – Dec. 1

Nintendo: $30 (40% Off) from Nov. 23 – Dec. 2

Xbox: $5 (75% Off) from Nov. 20 – Dec. 3

Steam: $5 (75% Off) from Nov. 25 – Dec. 1

Command & Conquer Remastered Collection

“Command & Conquer Remastered Collection was developed as a labor of love between EA and some of the original Westwood Studios team members at Petroglyph. The Remastered Collection is comprised of Command & Conquer: Tiberian Dawn, Command & Conquer: Red Alert and their three expansion packs – Covert Ops, Counterstrike and The Aftermath. Veteran fans and those new to the franchise can now experience one of the most beloved real-time strategy games in history with native 4K support, rebuilt multiplayer, enhanced UI, a seven hour remastered soundtrack by Frank Klepacki, modding support and much more. Command & Conquer Remastered Collection is rated Teen and is available worldwide on Steam and Origin for PC.”

Origin: $13 (35% Off) from Nov. 20 – Dec. 1

Steam: $13 (35% Off) from Nov. 25 – Dec. 1

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.