CD Projekt RED introduced a final gameplay trailer for the studio’s highly anticipated “Cyberpunk 2077,” slated to launch on December 10th for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Stadia. The new promotional video teases the central characters that players will meet within the game, as well as introduces Night City, and part of the overall story.

The game will also be playable on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles, and at a later date, a free upgrade will be available for owners of the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions. The game ships in several different editions, and you can choose the right one for you right here on Amazon.

The company added in the announcement, “The video features over 5 minutes of in-game footage thrusting gamers deep into the most dangerous megalopolis of the year 2077 — Night City. Never-before-seen interactions and action scenes are shown, revealing details about the story, as well as characters — including their backgrounds and motivations. In addition to discussing the primary objective of the game’s protagonist, the up and coming cyber-enhanced mercenary going by the name V, part of the trailer is also devoted to giving players a fresh glimpse into character development and some of the side activities they will be able to indulge in.”

The wait for “Cyberpunk 2077” has been difficult, both for players and the developers. The company originally planned to release the game in April 2020, but the ongoing health crisis and production delays pushed the game’s release date back to December 2020. Since April, the game has been delayed several times, but it looks like fans will finally get to play the new RPG in just a few weeks.

If you missed the trailer that the studio released this week, you can watch the video below for a quick preview before the actual launch.

