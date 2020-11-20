Amazon’s Black Friday Deals start today, with millions of items across the site on sale with discounted prices or promotions. The special Black Friday prices run from November 20th through November 27th, and Black Friday deals will be dropping daily all week. Amazon stated that a few of the deals will only run for 24 hours, and the promotions would include new gadgets and electronics, to kid-favorite toys, home and kitchen items, seasonal fashion finds and beauty favorites.
Just like the years before, Amazon teases a few of the larger sales and promotions that will run through the week. The company doesn’t tell you exactly when these deals will go live, but you can use them as a starting point for comparing prices when shopping online.
To make things easier, you can bookmark the official Black Friday week promotional page to keep an eye on the latest deals right here on Amazon.
If you’re not sure what to buy a paricular person this year, Amazon’s collection of holiday gift guides, including the recently-launched Oprah’s Favorite Things list, should help. You can find the guides at amazon.com/gifts.
You can also shop with confidence because of Amazon’s extended returns window. The company stated that most items shipped now through December 31, 2020 can be returned for free until January 31, 2021 at over 18,000 convenient locations across the U.S.
Amazon Black Friday Deals Week Preview:
Amazon Devices
- Get the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and an Echo Show 5 for just $149.99
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro is $80 off – just $169.99
- Kindle is $30 off – just $59.99
- The all-new Echo Dot is $21 off – just $28.99
- The all-new Echo Dot with Clock is $21 off – just $38.99
- The all-new Echo is $30 off – just $69.99
- Get the all-new Echo Dot and a Sengled Smart Bulb for just $28.99
- Fire HD 10 tablet is $70 off – just $79.99
- Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet is $70 off – just $129.99
- The Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet is $40 off – just $59.99
- The all-new eero 6 Wi-Fi 6 system (3-pack) is $56 off – just $223.00
- The all-new Blink Outdoor camera kits are up to $130 off
- Get an Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini for just $49.99
- The all-new Fire TV Stick Lite is $12 off – just $17.99
- The all-new Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is $12 off – just $27.99
- Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote is $20 off – just $29.99
- The all-new Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote Accessories Essential Bundle is $12.98 off – just $59.99
- The all-new Fire TV Stick Lite Accessories Essential Bundle is $12.98 off – just $49.99
Amazon Brands
- Save up to 20% on gaming accessories from AmazonBasics
- Save up to 20% on office products from AmazonBasics
- Save up to 20% on mattresses from Rivet and AmazonBasics
- Save up to 20% on select furniture and décor from Rivet
- Save 40% on Wag dog food and treats
- Save 20% on Belei skincare
- Save 20% on nutrition and wellness products from Amazon Elements and Revly
- Save 20% on coffee, snacks, and other grocery essentials from Solimo, Happy Belly, and Amazon Fresh
- Save up to 30% on select men’s and women’s fashion from our brands including fleeces and puffers in bright colors, neutrals, and animal prints
Fashion
- Save up to 30% on select seasonal fashion trends including animal prints, plaids, and cozy loungewear
- Save up to 20% on select Fall fashion from Shopbop including Rag & Bone, Frame, and Free People
- Save up to 30% on select C9 Champion
- Save up to 30% on select most loved Men’s clothing, shoes, and watches
- Save up to 40% on select Calvin Klein underwear
- Save up to 50% on select top watch brands from Citizen, Bulova, Anne Klein, and more
- Save up to 30% on select adidas active wear, backpacks, and more
- Save up to 40% on select apparel from Tommy Hilfiger
- Save up to 50% on select Samsonite and American Tourister luggage
Beauty, Health and Personal Care
- Save up to 40% on premium beauty and professional beauty appliances
- Save up to 50% on Premium Beauty from Mario Badescu, Elemis, Oribe
- Save up to 40% on Gillette and Venus razors, refills and more
- Save up to 40% on Waterpik Aquarius
- Save up to 47% on toothbrush and toothpaste from Oral-B, Crest and more
- Save 50% on 23andMe Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service Kit
Toys & Games
- Save up to 30% on games from Exploding Kittens and more
- Save up to 30% on preschool toys from Melissa & Doug, PAW Patrol, Hape, Jazwares and more
- Save up to 30% on STEM toys from Learning Resources
- Save up to 55% on the Monster Jam Grim Takedown Playset
- Save up to 40% on the KidKraft Super Vortex Racing Tower
- Save on select Princess toys and accessories
- Save on select Star Wars toys and accessories
- Save on select Marvel toys and accessories
- Save on select LEGO toys
Household, Kitchen, Office, Smart Home and Home Improvement
- Save up to 40% on select Ninja Kitchen Products
- Save on select BlendTec products
- Save on select Cuisinart products
- Save up to 33% on select Instant Pot Ultras
- Save on select Cosori air fryers and accessories
- Save up to 20% on select Molekule air purifiers
- Save 15% on Winix A230 air purifier
- Save up to 45% on select Shark vacuums
- Save up to 20% on select Samsung Cube smart air purifier
- Save 30% or more on select Samsung vacuums
- Save on select iRobot products
- Save 20% on select Fraser Hill Farm Christmas Trees
- Save 33% on select Ecovacs Ozmo T5
- Save on select Bissell products
- Save on select Levoit products
- Save up to 20% on Moen showerheads and faucets
- Save 20% on Bio Bidet Supreme elongated bidet toilet seat
- Save on Kasa TP Link Smart Plug
- Save up to 25% on Broan ventilation fans
- Save up to 25% on select Hansgrohe kitchen and bathroom products
- Buy a myQ Smart Garage Hub and connect to Key by Amazon to receive a $30 Credit (Terms and Conditions apply)
- Save up to 25% on select Hunter fans
- Save up to 30% on select Sengled lightbulbs
- Save up to 25% on select Yale Assure locks
- Save 40% on select Simplisafe security systems
- Save up to 30% on Zmodo security cameras
- Save 15% or more on home office and bedroom furniture from Modway, Serta, Safco, and more
- Save up to 15% on select rugs from Safavieh, nuLOOM, and more
- Save up to 20% on select Lucid Gel Memory Foam mattresses
- Save up to 30% on select Zinus Furniture
- Save on the new Rocketbook Panda Planner from Treasure Truck
- Save up to 30% on Rocketbook reusable notebooks
- Save up to 50% on markers and pencils from Prismacolor, Sharpie and more
Electronics
- Save up to 30% on Kodak Instant cameras and printers
- Save up to 30% on Tile trackers
- Save up to 50% on Olympus cameras
- Save up to 33% on Bose QC35 II Noise Cancelling Headphones
- Save up to 50% on Skullcandy Indy True and XT earbuds
- Save up to 70% on Norton security software
- Save 40% on Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements
- Save $50 on Microsoft Office Home and Student
- Save up to 25% on select PlayStation subscriptions
- Save up to $10 on select Xbox One controllers
- Save up to 50% on Square Enix games
- Save 16% on Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Save $15 on Game Pass Ultimate 3 Months
- Save on Samsung TVs
- Save on Sony 4K Ultra HD TVs
- Save on Sony BRAVIA OLED TVs
- Save on TVs under $1000
- Save up to 25% on TVs 75 inches and larger
- Save up to 30% off Wireless Chargers and Accessories
- Save up to $10 off select Xbox One controllers
Tools, Lawn & Garden and Major Appliances
- Save 15% on select Walsh appliances
- Save 15% on select Cosmo appliances
- Save 15% on Midea 3.1 Cu. Ft. compact refrigerator
- Save 15% on select NewAir appliances
- Save 15% on GE Profile Nugget Ice Maker
- Save 10% on select GE compact refrigerators
- Save 40% on Samsung AirDresser
- Save up to 20% on select Shop Succulents plants
- Save up to 17% on select Masterbuilt digital electric smoker
- Save 15% on select pool covers from Robelle & Pool Mate
- Save up to 30% off select Snow Joe snow removal equipment
- Save 15% or more on select Sun Joe & Snow Joe products
- Save up to 20% on select EGO and SKIL outdoor tools
- Save up to 30% on select Greenworks power tools
- Save up to 30% on select Renogy Solar products
- Save 15% on select Worx chainsaws
- Save 20% on select Worx tools
- Save up to 30% on select DEWALT tools
- Save up to 20% on select SKIL tools
- Save up to 31% on select Gerber tools & knives
- Save up to 15% on select Fluke tools
- Save up to 20% on select Apex tools
Sports & Outdoors
- Save up to 15% on select Intex Airbeds
- Save up to 25% on select SUUNTO smartwatches
- Save up to 15% on select Sunny Health & Fitness gym equipment
- Save up to 25% on select baseball and softball equipment
- Save up to 20% on select kids bikes, adult bikes, helmets and more
- Save up to 60% on select golf clubs, balls, and accessories
- Save up to 25% on Joola table tennis tables and accessories
- Save up to 15% on Stiga table tennis tables
- Save up to 30% on adidas shoes, apparel and accessories
Audible, Music, Prime Video, Kindle and Books
- Audible: through December 31, new members save nearly 40% on the first six months of an Audible Plus membership at just $4.95 per month.
- Amazon Music: New Amazon Music Unlimited customers can get three months of the premium streaming tier free, to enjoy unlimited access to more than 70 million songs, ad-free and a wide selection of popular podcasts.
- Amazon Music: Current Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can upgrade to the Family Plan free for three months, with access for up to six accounts.
- Amazon Music: With purchase of select Echo devices, New Amazon Music Unlimited customers will receive six months of the premium, ad-free streaming tier for free.
- Prime Video: For a limited time, eligible Prime Video customers who are not already subscribed to Noggin via Prime Video Channels will be able to subscribe for $0.99 per month for up to two months.
- Kindle: Enjoy 2 months of Kindle Unlimited for $0.99 – access more than 1 million books, popular magazines and thousands of books with Audible narration. Offer valid for new members only. Terms and Conditions apply.
- Books: Save up to 50% with discounts and flash deals on select multi-genre books and eBooks.
Pets
- Up to 51% off Dog and Cat Food from Wellpet
- Save up to 30% on Greenies and Dentastix treats
- Save on Hill’s Science Diet Dog and Cat Food
- Save up to 20% on Frontline Plus Flea and Tick Treatment
Business, Industrial and Scientific
- Save 15% on AmScope microscope kits for students and kids
- Save 20% on Oreck Commercial XL Upright Vacuum Cleaner
- Save up to 40% on Mynt 3D Printing Pens and Accessories
- Save 15% on Flashforge Creator Pro 3D Printer
- Save 16% on Dremel Digilab 3D Printer 3D45
- Save 19% on Flashforge Finder 3D Printer
- Save up to 15% on First Aid Only all-purpose first aid kit
- Save 15% on Fluke 62 Max Thermometer and Fluke 59 Max Infrared Thermometer
- Save up to 20% off on 3M Littmann stethoscopes
Automotive
- Save up to 15% on Gold Eagle All Surface Interior Cleaner
- Save up to 30% on Meguiar’s Gold Class Car Wash
- Save up to 15% on Turtle Wax Seal N Shine with Premium Microfiber Towel and ICE Spray Wax
- Save up to 25% on Gold Eagle Spray Wax and Quick Detailer with UV Protectant
- Save 50% on Tire Installation
- Save up to 20% on Select Gator ETX Tri-Fold Truck Bed Tonneau Covers
Whole Foods Market
Both in-store and online, Prime members can receive exclusive discounts on customer favorites including candles (30% off) and all reusable water bottles and accessories (30% off) from November 18 to December 1. From November 27 to December 1, all customers can get 25% off on all probiotic supplements, with Prime members getting an additional 10% off the sale price.
Woot! and Amazon Warehouse
- Woot!: Amazon’s deal site will have dozens of limited-time discounts for Black Friday and Cyber Monday with free shipping for Prime members and daily doorbuster deals. Visit woot.com or fire up the Woot! App starting Sunday, November 22nd!
- Amazon Warehouse: Customers save an extra 20% on select quality pre-owned and open box items for the kitchen, home, office, sports and outdoors, including major appliances, furniture, home décor and more. Visit amazon.com/amazonwarehouse.
