The ongoing health crisis put a stop to new episodes of “The Walking Dead” for a time, but new episodes are almost ready to premiere. Fans of the zombie-series have a few more weeks of waiting ahead of them, but the story will continue at the start of the new year.

AMC confirmed that “The Walking Dead’s” extended 10th season of six new episodes will premiere on February 28th. The network explained that all six episodes would also debut early on AMC+, the premium streaming bundle, every Thursday, before the episodes’ linear premieres on Sundays, beginning February 25th.

Fans can look for several new guest stars featured in these episodes, including Robert Patrick as “Mays” and Hilarie Burton Morgan as “Lucille,” along with new co-star Okea Eme-Akwari as “Elijah,” among others.

If you need a recap, AMC‘s reads, “Last on The Walking Dead, we witnessed the fall of Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the end of the Whisperers War. The Kingdom had fallen, Hilltop was virtually destroyed and Alexandria abandoned to prepare for final battle. Our survivors were trapped and separated from one another. Yet, when faced with almost certain death, they rallied together to fight, killing Beta (Ryan Hurst) and eliminating the threat of the horde.”

AMC also teased the upcoming episodes, adding, “In these six new episodes, we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?”

The network will most likely start releasing teasers and trailer in the weeks ahead.

In its current 10th season, “The Walking Dead” remains the top series on basic cable for the 11th consecutive year, among Adults 25-54 in L+SD and L+3 viewing. The popularity of the show also launched “Talking Dead,” “Fear the Walking Dead,” “The Walking Dead: World Beyond,” a feature film focused on the Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) character; a new spinoff planned for 2023 focused on the popular Daryl (Reedus) and Carol (McBride) characters; and the new “Tales of the Walking Dead” episodic anthology series.

Based on the comic book series written by Robert Kirkman and published by Image Comics, The Walking Dead is produced by AMC Studios and executive produced by Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Angela Kang, Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Dave Alpert, Greg Nicotero, Joseph Incaprera and Denise Huth.

