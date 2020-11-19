It’s The One Where Friends Stays on Nick at Nite. Nickelodeon announced that the network renewed the Emmy Award-winning series “Friends,” from Warner Bros. Television, for its nighttime programming block Nick at Nite. If you frequently doze off to the reruns your schedule will not be interrupted, and you’ll have something to watch when all else fails.

The agreement, negotiated for ViacomCBS by Barbara Zaneri, Executive Vice President of Global Content Acquisitions, was part of a multi-year, multi-series deal that included several renewals of top-rated syndicated series from Warner Bros. Television that air across ViacomCBS’ portfolio of cable networks. Also included in the deal were the off-network cable premiere rights to TV’s number-one comedy series, “Young Sheldon,” scheduled to begin on Nick at Nite on November 30th.

According to the network, year to date, Nick at Nite ranks as cable’s top network with Women 18-49 and is also currently delivering its highest share of Adults 18-49 since 2017. The highly successful NAN programming block of family comedies where “Friends” and “Young Sheldon” will air, also includes popular Warner Bros Television series such as “Mom” and “Full House.”

Nickelodeon is also hosting a Thanksgiving event called Nick at Nite presents “Super-Stuffed Friends-Giving.” The programming slate includes a lineup of classic “Friends” episodes and a marathon of Thanksgiving-themed episodes on Thursday.

“Friends” was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, who executive produced the series with Kevin Bright through Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series, which debuted in 1994, follows the lives and loves of a close-knit group of friends while they navigate their way through their twenties living in New York City: siblings Ross (David Schwimmer) and Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), along with friends Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) and Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston).

