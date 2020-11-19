The upcoming holiday comedy “Godmothered” released an official trailer on Thursday morning. Disney+ released the trailer on social media, reminding subscribers that the movie is slated to release on the platform on December 4th. Isla Fisher and Jillian Bell star in “Godmothered,” which is part of the upcoming Disney+ holiday slate.

Sharon Maguire directed the family comedy, which also features Santiago Cabrera, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Jane Curtin, June Squibb, Jillian Shea Spaeder, Willa Skye, Artemis Pebdani, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Stephnie Weir.

The description reads, “Set at Christmas time, “Godmothered” is a comedy about Eleanor, a young, inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training (Jillian Bell) who upon hearing that her chosen profession is facing extinction, decides to show the world that people still need fairy godmothers. Finding a mislaid letter from a 10-year-old girl in distress, Eleanor tracks her down and discovers that the girl, Mackenzie, is now a 40-year-old single mom (Isla Fisher) working at a news station in Boston. Having lost her husband several years earlier, Mackenzie has all but given up on the idea of “Happily Ever After,” but Eleanor is bound and determined to give Mackenzie a happiness makeover, whether she likes it or not.”

The Disney+ holiday slate also includes “High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special,” premiering on December 11th, and the docu-series “On Pointe” on December 18th. Disney is also releasing the new “Black Beauty” on November 27th, “Safety” on December 11th, and “Soul” on December 25th.

Disney detailed the Disney+ Holiday slate earlier this week, offering a mix of classic movies and TV episodes, along with the new original movies. If you missed the “Godmothered” official trailer on Thursday morning, you can watch the video below to help spark some holiday magic of your very own.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.