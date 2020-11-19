Lionsgate released a trailer for “Chaos Walking,” a sci-fi adaptation that has been in the works since 2017. The movie was scheduled to release in theaters in 2019 but was delayed because of reshoots. Doug Liman directed the film, working from a screenplay by Charlie Kaufman, John Lee Hancock, and Patrick Ness. The movie stars Daisy Ridley, Tom Holland, Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas, Kurt Sutter, and David Oyelowo.

“Chaos Walking” is expected to hit theaters on January 22nd, but release dates aren’t very dependable because of the ongoing health crisis, so just keep the film on your radar if you’re a fan of the genre.

The synopsis reads, “In the not too distant future, Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) discovers Viola (Daisy Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by “the Noise” – a force that puts all their thoughts on display. In this dangerous landscape, Viola’s life is threatened – and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet’s dark secrets.”

Doug Liman also directed “The Bourne Identity” and “Edge of Tomorrow.” This sci-fi project is based on the best-selling novel The Knife of Never Letting Go. If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find Ness’ work right here on Amazon.

Back in October, Tom Holland shared a first look at his character from the set of the “Uncharted” film, which is a big-screen adaptation of the Uncharted video game franchise. Holland stars in the film with Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle, and Sophia Ali.

Fans of Daisy Ridley can hear her voice in the newly released “LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special,” and she’s expected to star in an adaptation of “Women in the Castle.” Jane Anderson is attached to direct that adaptation and Ridley is reportedly starring in the film with Kristin Scott Thomas, and Nina Hoss.

