Apple announced the winners of the second annual Apple Music Awards this week, recognizing the musicians of 2020 and their impact on global culture. The winners for global Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, and Breakthrough Artist of the Year were hand-selected by Apple Music’s global editorial team of world-class experts and tastemakers, and the awards for Top Song of the Year and Top Album of the Year are based on streaming data that is reflective of what Apple Music subscribers have been listening to this year.

Apple states, “The Apple Music Awards honor achievements in music across five distinct categories, and winners are chosen through a process that reflects both Apple Music’s editorial perspective and what customers around the world are loving most.”

The Apple Music Awards celebration kicks off Monday, December 14th, with a week of special performances, fan events, interviews, and more, streaming worldwide on Apple Music, Apple Music TV, and the Apple TV app. Fans who are not already subscribed to Apple Music can sign up for a three-month free trial at apple.com/apple-music.

“The Apple Music Awards is our opportunity to recognize and honor the incredible artists who we feel have deeply impacted and inspired the world and our customers, and helped us feel connected through music this year,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats. “We have an exciting week of music planned in December and are very much looking forward to celebrating together with these artists and their fans.”

Artist of the Year: Lil Baby

Breakthrough Artist of the Year: Megan Thee Stallion

Songwriter of the Year: Taylor Swift

Top Song of the Year: “The Box” by Roddy Ricch

Top Album of the Year: “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial” by Roddy Ricch

