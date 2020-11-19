A new generation of movie fans will meet Sharkboy and Lava Girl. Robert Rodriguez is bringing the characters back in the new Netflix movie “We Can Be Heroes,” which is slated to release on Netflix on New Year’s Day. The video streaming service released a first look photo from the film to get fans excited for the launch, and confirmed that Taylor Dooley is suiting up for the role.

The last time we checked in with the superheroes was in the 2005 film “Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D,” which made $39M domestically and almost $72M worldwide. Rodriguez directed the moie, which featured Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dooley as Sharkboy and Lavagirl, respectively. Dooley is returning to the franchise to play the adult version of her character, but Lautner isn’t playing adult Sharkboy. JJ Dashnaw is taking over the Sharkboy role for the project, and both actors play the parents of their daughter Guppy.

Netflix hasn’t announced too many new details on the show. The short description reads, “When alien invaders kidnap Earth’s superheroes, their children must team up and learn to work together if they want to save their parents and the world.”

The film features an all-star cast, including Pedro Pascal, Christian Slater, Boyd Holbrook, and Priyanka Chopra. The cast also includes YaYa Gosselin, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Akira Akbar, Hala Finley, and Dylan Henry Lau.

Fans will have to wait a few more weeks to see a trailer for the film but should be happy to know that Sharkboy and Lava Girl are returning to the story. While you’re waiting for the standalone sequel to launch in January, you can watch “Sharkboy and Lava Girl” on Netflix to refresh your memory. You can also introduce the younger ones in your family to the iconic duo before they see the adult versions.

