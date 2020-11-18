If you’re looking for a sci-fi thriller to break up your holiday binge-watching routine, Vertical Entertainment is releasing “Skylines” in select theaters and drive-ins on December 18th. Liam O’Donnell wrote and directed the movie, which stars Lindsey Morgan, Jonathan Howard, Rhona Mitra, James Cosmo, Alexander Siddig, Daniel Bernhardt, and Cha-Lee Yoon. Fans of the genre should be happy to stream something new during the upcoming cold winter nights, at a time when new releases are few and far between.

The movie’s description reads, “When a virus threatens to turn earth-dwelling friendly alien hybrids against humans, Captain Rose Corley (Lindsey Morgan) must lead a team of elite soldiers on a mission to the alien’s world in order to save what’s left of humanity.”

O’Donnell and Gregg Hale directed the sci-fi horror-thriller “Portals” in 2019. That project starred Neil Hopkins, Ruby O’Donnell, and Phet Mahathongdy. You can add that movie to your watchlist if you enjoy “Skylines” next month.

If theaters and drive-ins are closed in your area because of the ongoing health crisis, then you can stream “Skylines” on digital and on-demand platforms the same day.

Fans of Lindsey Morgan probably know her best as Raven Reyes from the sci-fi series “The 100.” Morgan will also appear in the upcoming pilot episode of “Walker” as Micki Ramirez. That series is a reboot of “Walker, Texas Ranger,” starring Jared Padalecki, Morgan, and Keegan Allen. The series debut is scheduled to air on January 21st, followed by an all-new season of “Legacies.”

The studio released a trailer for the movie back in late October. If you haven’t seen the video yet, you can watch the promotional trailer below for a look at the setting and cast. If you’re braving a trip to the theaters next month, check local listings first to see if they are open, and to see if they are screening the film.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

