IFC Midnight set a release date for “Hunter Hunter,” announcing that the movie will hit theaters, digital platforms, and On-Demand services on December 18, 2020. Shawn Linden wrote and directed the film, which stars Devon Sawa, Nick Stahl, Camille Sullivan, and Summer Howell.

The movie’s description reads, “Hunter Hunter follows a family living in the remote wilderness earning a living as fur trappers. Joseph Mersault (Devon Sawa), his wife Anne (Camille Sullivan), and their daughter Renée (Summer H. Howell) struggle to make ends meet and think their traps are being hunted by the return of a rogue wolf. Determined to catch the predator in the act, Joseph leaves his family behind to track the wolf. Anne and Renée grow increasingly anxious during Joseph’s prolonged absence and struggle to survive without him. When they hear a strange noise outside their cabin, Anne hopes it is Joseph but instead finds a man named Lou (Nick Stahl), who has been severely injured and left for dead. The longer Lou stays and Joseph is away, the more paranoid Anne becomes, and the idea of a mysterious predator in the woods slowly becomes a threat much closer to home.”

The studio released a first look trailer for the movie on social media on Wednesday afternoon. If you missed the promotional video, you can watch it below for a quick look at the cast and story. Thriller fans can add the movie to their watchlist to help balance out the overabundance of sugary rom-coms and holiday specials that are planned for the next four weeks.

If you need to set a reminder, “Hunter Hunter” will release on December 18th. You will have to check local listings to see if theaters in your location are still open at that time, and if they are screening the movie. If you can’t catch the film in theaters, you can stream it on digital platforms and On-Demand platforms the same day, from the safety of your couch.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.