HBO Max will serve up a special Friendsgiving episode of her hit series “Selena + Chef” this month. The special episode will air on November 19th, just ahead of Turkey Day, for HBO Max subscribers.

The first season of “Selena + Chef” premiered in August on HBO Max and the series has been renewed for an upcoming second season. Selena will continue her cooking adventures at home with a new roster of all-star chefs that will help her whip up delicious dishes, and just like in its first season, each chef will highlight a different charity each episode.

The special episode’s description adds, “Known for elevating classic American dishes with Indian flavors, dubbed as a Queen of Spices, TV personality, author, producer, celebrity cook and judge Aarti Sequeira whips up a tandoori butter turkey breast and colorful side dishes that might just revolutionize Selena Gomez’s favorite holiday, Thanksgiving. Both will be joined by friends to celebrate the holiday.”

The unscripted series is executive produced by Gomez for July Moon Productions, along with executive producers Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman and Leah Hariton on behalf of Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) and Melissa Stokes.

If you’re new to series, you can watch all of the Season 1 episodes on HBO Max. Th show’s official description reads, “Since social distancing at home, Selena has been spending more time in the kitchen than she ever imagined. In each episode of this unapologetically authentic cookalong, Selena, with the support of her Quaranteam, will be joined remotely by a different master chef. Together, they’ll tackle cuisines of every variety, share invaluable tips and tricks, and deal with everything from smoking ovens to missing ingredients. In season one, they tackled everything from cooking with raw octopus, learning how to properly locate the correct oven controls, deveining shrimp at record speed, honest on-the-spot reviews from her Grandparents and best friends, and narrowly avoiding a sliced finger or two. Each episode will highlight a food-related charity, and this casual, funny, and informative series will embrace both the struggle and the joy of learning to cook — while inviting audiences to follow along at home.”

Gomez recently starred in Jim Jarmusch’s film “The Dead Don’t Die” opposite Bill Murray and Adam Driver. She served as an executive producer of the hit Netflix original series “13 Reasons Why,” and executive produced the critically acclaimed Netflix docu-series “Living Undocumented” which focused on undocumented people living in the United States. Selena also executive produced the upcoming feature film “The Broken Heart Gallery.”

