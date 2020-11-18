Disney+ dropped an official trailer for “High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special,” which premieres on December 11th on the Disney+ platform. The trailer also reminds fans that later this week, on November 20th, the soundtrack from the special will be available on all streaming services. Disney also shared a preview of The Perfect Gift, a new song from the highly anticipated second season of the series, written and performed by Joshua Bassett.

In addition to The Perfect Gift, the soundtrack and special will provide fans a sneak peek of Something In The Air, the first major musical number from the upcoming second season of the series, which has been “Certified Fresh” by Rotten Tomatoes.

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special” will also feature Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr, and Kate Reinders sharing their childhood holiday memories, and family photos.

The track listing for the special and soundtrack is as follows:

“This Christmas (Hang All The Mistletoe)” – performed by Sofia Wylie

“The Perfect Gift” – written and performed by Joshua Bassett

“Feliz Navidad” – performed by Frankie Rodriguez and Joe Serafini

“The Hanukkah Medley” – performed by Julia Lester

“Last Christmas” – performed by Matt Cornett

“White Christmas” – performed by Larry Saperstein

“Little Saint Nick” – performed by Joshua Bassett and Matt Cornett

“Believe” – performed by Dara Reneé

“What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve” – performed by Kate Reinders and Mark St. Cyr

“River” – performed by Olivia Rodrigo

“Something In The Air” – performed by the season two cast of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”

“That’s Christmas To Me” – performed by Frankie Rodriguez, Kate Reinders, Julia Lester and Joe Serafini

“Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” – performed by Dara Reneé

The soundtrack from season one of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” available here on Amazon and iTunes, yielded nearly three-quarters of a billion audio and video streams, as well as its first gold (U.S., Norway, Sweden, Australia) and platinum (Ireland, Canada) single for “All I Want,” written and performed by Rodrigo.

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special” is executive-produced by “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” creator and executive producer Tim Federle and Ashley Edens. The show recently received the 2020 GLAAD Media Award for “Outstanding Kids & Family Programming.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.