HBO Max released the official first look trailer for the new Max Original “Stylish with Jenna Lyons.” The network stated that all eight episodes will be available to stream on December 3rd on HBO Max.

The description reads, “As president of J. Crew, Jenna Lyons became “the woman who dresses America”—a formidable business and style icon. Now, Jenna is experiencing a rebirth, and her reputation is on the line. Like many others in 2020, her lofty plans required some adapting and rethinking. From this emerged her very first beauty line, LoveSeen, a ground-up build of a boutique hotel in the Abaco Islands, and several soon-to-be-revealed creative surprises.”

“In a refreshing mix of elevated documentary and formatted competition, “Stylish with Jenna Lyons” follows Jenna as she tackles design projects that will help define her future business,” the network added. “These include renovating her friend’s Brooklyn townhouse, hosting mobile fashion makeovers, designing her new office, and launching LoveSeen—her fresh take on false lashes. Along the way, she’ll test a diverse group of creative associates, all vying for a life-changing spot in Jenna’s growing team. Jenna’s staff, including her Chief-of-Staff, Kyle DeFord, and Stylist, Sarah Clary, join her in this ambitious new venture, delivering a masterclass in taste, design, and fashion with every episode.”

To complement the series launch, Jenna is also creating a virtual pop-up shop featuring covetable, handpicked home, beauty, and fashion goods from local makers that highlight Jenna’s discerning point of view.

The pop-up shop will be open from November 26th through December 18th. More information can be found on @popupish’s Instagram.

“Stylish with Jenna Lyons” is produced by Our House Media with OHM’s Simon Lloyd and Matt Hanna serving as executive producers, along with Lyons, David Tibballs, Paul Storck, Hillary Olson, Jae Goodman, and Michael Bloom for Bongo Pictures.

