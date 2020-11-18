Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group wrapped production on “Scream 5” this week, and the film is expected to hit theaters on January 14, 2022. James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick wrote the fifth installment, which is based on characters created by Kevin Williamson.

Williamson posted a message to fans on Instagram adding, “Scream, which I’m excited to announce is the official title of the next film! Nearly 25 years ago, when I wrote Scream and Wes Craven brought it to life, I could not have imagined the lasting impact it would have on you, the fans. I’m excited for you to return to Woodsboro and get really scared again. I believe Wes would’ve been so proud of the film that Matt and Tyler are making. I’m thrilled to be reunited with Neve, Courteney, David and Marley, and to be working alongside a new filmmaking team and incredible cast of newcomers that have come together to continue Wes’s legacy with the upcoming relaunch of the franchise that I hold so dear to my heart. See you in theatres January 2022.”

Details on the film are being kept a secret, but we do know the starring cast. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett directed “Scream 5,” and the cast includes Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Sonia Ammar, and Jasmin Savoy Brown. The original “Scream” trio, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell, are also returning for the new installment.

Kevin Williamson, Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre, Chad Villella, Cathy Konrad, and Ron Lynch served as executive producers on the project, with William Sherak, Paul Neinstein, and James Vanderbilt producing.

The four previous films in the franchise grossed over $600M worldwide. The original “Scream” hit theaters back in 1996 and starred Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Skeet Ulrich, with a brief appearance by Drew Barrymore. The original grossed over $173M for the studio and put “Scream 2” into production. Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Jada Pinkett Smith appeared in the follow-up film in 1997, and the sequel made over $172M for Paramount Pictures.

“Scream 3” released in 2000, and the third movie featured David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and Liev Schreiber, and brought in almost $162M worldwide. “Scream 4” brought back Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette, and the movie added Lucy Hale to the cast. The fourth installment fell short of the other releases and made $97M globally in 2011.

Fans have a long wait before the fifth film is released in theaters but should be excited that the franchise is returning to the big screen. The original cast returned for “Scream 5,” and while they may or may not be the central characters, it’s always nice when movies bring back familiar faces.

