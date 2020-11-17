Disney+ is celebrating the holiday season with a long list of fan-favorite movies, TV episodes, and specials. Subscribers can jump into the Happy Holidays Collection on Disney+ and find movies like “Home Alone” and “The Santa Clause,” as well as the all-new “LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special,” which premiered today.

The new original movie “Godmothered” is slated to premiere on December 4th, with “High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special,” premiering on December 11th. Viewers can also stream the docu-series “On Pointe” December 18th.

Inside the collection you’ll also find “The Simpsons” Christmas episodes from all 31 seasons, as well as seasonal episodes from “Boy Meets World,” “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” and nostalgic classics from some of Disney Channel’s most popular series.

A few other callouts include the new films “Black Beauty” on November 27th, “Safety” on December 11th, and “Soul” on December 25th.

Disney+ Originals

“LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special” – Now Streaming

“Once Upon a Snowman” – Now Streaming

“Noelle” – Now Streaming

“Godmothered” – Premieres December 4

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special” – Premieres December 11

“On Pointe” – Premieres December 18

“Arendelle Castle Yule Log” – Premieres December 18

Holiday Movies

“Big” – Coming December 4

“The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” – Coming December 4

“Home Alone”

“Home Alone 2”

“Home Alone 3”

“The Santa Clause”

“The Santa Clause 2”

“The Santa Clause 3”

“Frozen”

“Frozen 2”

“The Muppet Christmas Carol”

“Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas”

“A Christmas Carol” (2009)

“Mickey’s A Christmas Carol”

“Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas”

“Santa Paws 2”

“Miracle on 34th Street”

“Winnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year”

“Disney’s Fairytale Weddings Holiday Magic”

“Decorating Disney Holiday Magic”

“Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas”

“Santa Buddies”

“The Ultimate Christmas Present”

“The Search for Santa Paws”

“One Magic Christmas”

“I’ll Be Home For Christmas”

“Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas!”

“Babes in Toyland”

“‘Twas the Night”

“The Christmas Star”

“Full-Court Miracle”

“12 Dates of Christmas”

“Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish”

“Olaf’s Frozen Adventure”

“Pluto’s Christmas Tree”

“The Simpsons” Christmas Episodes

“Simpsons Roasting On An Open Fire” (S1E1)

“Marge Be Not Proud” (S7E11)

“Miracle on Evergreen Terrace” (S9E10)

“Grift of the Magi” (S11E9)

“Skinner’s Sense of Snow” (S12E8)

“She of Little Faith” (S13E6)

“Tis The Fifteenth Season” (S15E7)

“Simpsons Christmas Stories” (S17E9)

“Kill Gil, Volumes I & II” (S18E9)

“The Burns and the Bees” (S20E9)

“The Fight Before Christmas” (S22E8)

“Holidays of Future Passed” (S23E9)

“White Christmas Blues” (S25E8)

“I Won’t Be Home for Christmas” (S26E9)

“The Nightmare After Krustmas” (S28E10)

“Tis the 30th Season” (S30E10)

“Bobby, It’s Cold Outside” (S31E10)

“America’s Funniest Home Videos” Holiday Episodes

“The Jolly Old Fat Man, It’s Better to Receive, and Santa Claustrophobic” (S13 E10

“Santa Claus Versus the Easter Bunny, Not so Wise Men, and the Grinch who Gave Fake Lotto Tickets” (S14 E8)

“Deck the Halls, Soggy Skateboarder, and Christmas Chaos” (S15 E10)

“Not so Merry Christmas, Terror in Tinsel Town, and Bad Santa” (S16 E7)

“Christmas Critters, Everyone’s a Kid at Christmas, and Practical Jokes” (S17 E9)

“Old People Falling off of Boats versus Dogs Licking People in the Mouth” (S17 E10)

“AFV: Holly Jolly Follies” (S18 E9)

“Christmas 2008” (S19 E8)

Holiday TV Episodes

“That’s So Raven” – “Escape Clause” (S1 E19)

“Even Stevens” – “Heck of a Hanukkah” (S1 E15)

“Kim Possible” – “A Very Possible Christmas” (S2 E13)

“The Proud Family” – “Seven Days of Kwanzaa” (S1 E11)

“Suite Life of Zack and Cody” – “Christmas at the Tipton” (S1 E21)

“Girl Meets World” – “Girl Meets Home for the Holidays” (S1 E16)

“Sonny with a Chance” – “A So Random Holiday Special” (S2 E22)

