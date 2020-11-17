Conan O’Brien is leaving late-night. The popular host is ending his 28 year run as a late-night television host next year, and his ten-year run on TBS. O’Brien fans will still get a chance to watch him on TV, as Conan extended his relationship with WarnerMedia. O’Brien will star in a brand new, weekly variety series, slated to premiere on HBO Max.

According to the announcement, O’Brien will conclude TBS’ award-winning nightly talk show “CONAN” at the end of its tenth season in June 2021. His signature travel specials, “Conan Without Borders,” will continue.

“In 1993 Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: ‘As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform.’ I’m thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription,” says O’Brien.

“28 years is a monumental achievement in late-night television,” said Brett Weitz, General Manager for TNT, TBS and truTV. “We’re incredibly proud of the groundbreaking work that Conan and his team have accomplished during the 10 years at TBS and are so glad that we will continue to have his presence on our air with the ‘Conan Without Borders’ specials. We celebrate his success and are glad to see it grow across our WarnerMedia family.”

“Conan’s unique brand of energetic, relatable, and at times, absurdist, comedy has charmed late-night audiences for nearly three decades. We can’t wait to see what he and the rest of Team Coco will dream up for this brand new, variety format each week,” said Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer, HBO and HBO Max.

“CONAN” airs Monday-Thursday at 11 p.m. (ET/PT) on TBS. The show is produced by Conaco LLC, with Jeff Ross serving as Executive Producer.

Fans of the late-night talk show should start seeing promotional videos for the final season, which will probably include a lot of special guests and events.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.