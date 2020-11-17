Warner Bros. Pictures released an official trailer for “Tom and Jerry,” an animated and live-action hybrid slated to release in 2021. The animated duo are battling it out once again, this time on the big screen, and possibly ruining a wedding in the process. Tim Story directed “Tom and Jerry,” which features Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost, and Ken Jeong.

The movie’s description reads, “One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of “the wedding of the century,” forcing the event’s desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him.” The studio added, “The ensuing cat and mouse battle threatens to destroy her career, the wedding and possibly the hotel itself. But soon, an even bigger problem arises: a diabolically ambitious staffer conspiring against all three of them.”

Chris DeFaria produced the project, and Kevin Costello wrote the script, based on characters created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera. Tim Story, Adam Goodman, Steven Harding, Sam Register, Jesse Ehrman, and Allison Abbate served as executive producers on the film.

A Warner Bros. Pictures and Warner Animation Group presentation, a Tim Story Film, “Tom and Jerry” will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

There’s no fixed release date in the trailer, other than “coming soon” and “2021.” Studios have been leaving release dates out of their trailers because of scheduling changes from the ongoing health crisis. Fans of the animated duo should keep the film on their radar and look for the big-screen adaptation in early 2021.

The studio released the colorful trailer on social media, showcasing the regular brawls that Tom and Jerry get into with each other. If you missed the trailer on Tuesday morning, you can watch the promotional video below for a first look at the animated style.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.