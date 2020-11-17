Spotify’s annual Premium holiday offer is back, offering ad-free music to enhance your holiday season. Starting today and running through December 31st, the company is offering three months of free Spotify Premium service to eligible Spotify Free and first-time users who are new to Premium across the Individual Premium plan. If you had canceled your Individual Premium plan, Spotify is offering three months at a discount for $9.99.

The company added in the announcement, “Whether you’re binging the latest “Christmas Past” podcast or streaming the ultimate “Christmas Hits” playlist to get you in the holiday spirit, Spotify has you covered with over 60 million tracks available on-demand and ad-free music listening, as well as access to more than 1.9 million podcast titles. And while many of us are staying apart physically this holiday season, Spotify’s Group Session Beta feature is available to Premium users, bringing people together by allowing up to five users to tune into the same playlist or podcast simultaneously – no matter the distance.”

To be eligible for the three months for $9.99 offer, subscribers must have canceled their Premium plan on or before October 17th.

If you’re new to Spotify Premium, the service is available in 92 markets globally. Users can access 60M tracks and more than 1.9M podcast titles. Other perks include ad-free music listening, music + podcast offline downloads, on-demand listening to any song, podcast, album, or artist, and quality streaming.

Plenty of new music released in the fall that you can enjoy right away, and millions of users have started putting together their favorite holiday hits into playlists. You don’t have to mix your own; of course, there are thousands of pre-made holiday playlists to listen to whenever you need them. The offer is already live, and will run the rest of 2020.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.