TNT, TBS, and truTV confirmed the premiere dates for the networks’ new and returning shows. The January and February programming slate includes TNT’s top-rated drama series “Snowpiercer,” and the TBS talent competition series “Go-Big Show.” Other shows set to premiere this winter include the comedic game show “The Misery Index,” and truTV’s tentpole franchise “Impractical Jokers,” as well as “Impractical Jokers: After Party.” The new cooking competition series “Fast Foodies” is also set to premiere this winter.

“At a time when we’re all craving shared experiences and connecting with friends, our shows in January and February help fulfill that need. Our diverse lineup leans into the comradery of friendship, fun escapism, and critically acclaimed dramas that bring people together,” said Brett Weitz, General Manager for TNT, TBS and truTV. “Across all three networks, we continue to push the boundaries of storytelling to entertain audiences around the country with compelling characters and outstanding series from the industry’s best creators.”

You can find the premiere dates below, along with the network’s official descriptions for the upcoming seasons.

TNT



“Snowpiercer: Season 2″on January 25th



At the end of season one, the survivors of the revolution are trying to pick up the pieces and maintain a fragile peace amongst the now merged classes with Layton (Daveed Diggs) emerging as the train’s leader. Discovering Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) is alive and headed their way on a rival train, Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) risks going outside to prevent him from invading Snowpiercer. While she’s out there, it’s revealed that Alexandra (Rowan Blanchard), Melanie’s daughter, who she thought had died, is alive and has become Wilford’s dedicated protegee. In season two, an entirely new power struggle emerges, causing a dangerous rift as people are divided between their loyalty to Layton and to Mr. Wilford, who has a new train, new technology and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing. While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer, Melanie leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity.



“Snowpiercer” is cable’s #1 new drama series, reaching 32 million viewers to date across TNT’s linear and digital platforms. With 3.3 million total viewers across TNT and TBS, the series premiere in May marked TNT’s largest premiere since “The Alienist” in 2018

TBS



“Go-Big-Show” on January 7th



“Go-Big Show” showcases supersized talents on a scale never before seen on television. Featuring monster trucks, alligator and snake trainers, stunt archery, world record holders and other radical feats, the program celebrates daring acts alongside personal, behind-the-scenes stories from the challengers as they battle head-to-head to impress the judges and advance toward the finale’s ultimate $100,000 prize. Bert Kreischer hosts “Go-Big Show” with celebrity judges Snoop Dogg, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and AEW’s Cody Rhodes.



“The Misery Index: Season 3” on January 26th



Inspired by the card game Sh*t Happens, “The Misery Index” features teams competing against each other by attempting to rate hilarious and miserable real-life events based on the “misery index,” a ranking system created by a team of therapists. Jameela Jamil stars as the show’s host with The Tenderloins comedy troupe and stars of truTV’s “Impractical Jokers” – Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray, Joe Gatto and Sal Vulcano – starring as recurring panelists. This season will feature special appearances from celebrity guests including Travis Kelce, Joel McHale and All Elite Wrestling’s Jon Moxley.

truTV



“Impractical Jokers: Season 9” on February 4th



In cable’s #1 unscripted comedy series, four comedians and lifelong friends known as The Tenderloins compete to embarrass each other with a series of hilarious and outrageous antics. All the while, Sal, Joe, Q, and Murr challenge the limits of their friendship. At the end of every episode, the biggest loser must endure a punishment of epic proportions.

“Fast Foodies” on February 4th



In “Fast Foodies,” “Top Chef” winners Kristen Kish, Jeremy Ford and “Iron Chef” winner Justin Sutherland compete to perfectly recreate and then skillfully reimagine a celebrity guest’s favorite fast food dish. From double burgers to Hawaiian pizza and sausage muffins, these culinary masters are ready to showcase their love of pop culture fast food legends and their expert skills to win the “Chompionship Trophy.”

“Impractical Jokers: After Party” on February 4th



Host Joey Fatone takes the Impractical Jokers and surprise guests through a deep dive of challenges, special play-by-play punishment analysis, and bonus content. You’ll get candid commentary and insider access to the Jokers like never before!

