SYFY added a new comedy series to the November schedule, this one involving puppets and fan-favorite movies. The late-night series is called “The Movie Show,” and it’s a fictional public access movie review show hosted by two puppets discussing the biggest sci-fi blockbusters of all time. The series is slated to premiere Thanksgiving weekend on November 27th and November 29th at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT with two preview telecasts. The 12-episode series will officially launch in its regular timeslot on December 3rd at 11 p.m.

The show’s description reads, “Taped deep in the heart of the entertainment capital of the world in Modesto, Calif., “The Movie Show” is hosted by polar opposites Deb and Wade (voiced by Adam Dubowsky and Alex Stone), both of whom have nothing in common other than their shared love of movies and that they’re puppets. Each week they’ll dish out hot takes on upcoming blockbusters, including Wonder Woman 1984, Dune and Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3, as well as classic fan-favorites such as Back to the Future, Jumanji, and Apollo 13.”

“The show will feature exclusive deleted scenes and a star-studded line-up of interview guests, including Bruce the shark from “Jaws” and Steven King’s laptop,” according to the network. “Deb and Wade will also catch-up with everyone’s favorite movie stars of yesteryear, such as the T-Rex from “Jurassic Park,” Splinter from “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and many more.”

“The Movie Show” is produced by Line by Line Media with Dubowsky, Stone, Bob Unger and Sam Sarkoob serving as executive producers.

SYFY also introduced the puppets. You can find their descriptions below, as detailed by the network.

Wade (voiced by Stone) – Wade is “The Movie Show’s” resident movie buff, and according to his mom, he’s also the show’s resident “handsome little man.” Wade loves movies with big explosions, fast cars and CGI monsters that destroy major metropolitan areas. Wade is also an aspiring writer/director/producer/future guy that gets those free movie screeners. He considers himself an artist of the highest integrity and his list of influences includes such greats as his friend Brian from TikTok, and whoever directed those GEICO caveman commercials.

Deb (voiced by Dubowsky) – Deb is an enormous movie fan and she is absolutely encyclopedic in her nerdom. There isn’t a character, actor or movie title she can’t name. In addition to co-hosting “The Movie Show,” Deb is a film critic for the Modesto Bird and won’t hesitate to share her strong opinions on a movie with you, especially if your name is Wade and your opinions are incredibly stupid. Deb will answer any movie or comic book question that you have – just don’t ask to take her “Jurassic Park” action figures out of their boxes as it will severely compromise their $44 value.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.