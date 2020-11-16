NBC and L’Oréal Paris are partnering up to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the brand’s signature philanthropic program, Women of Worth. The network will host a first-of-its-kind television special this year, spotlighting 10 women making an extraordinary difference in their communities. “Women of Worth” will air on November 25th on NBC, and NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, on Thanksgiving Day.

The special will feature introductions by iconic L’Oréal Paris spokeswomen, including Camila Cabello, Viola Davis, Elle Fanning, Aja Naomi King, Katherine Langford, Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, and Helen Mirren, as they walk viewers through each woman’s exceptional story of strength, community, advocacy, empowerment and resilience.

“For 15 years, L’Oréal Paris has amplified the stories of exceptional women across the country who have taught us the true meaning of giving back,” said Ali Goldstein, President, L’Oréal Paris USA. “We are honored to be entering this new era of the program by partnering with NBCUniversal to take their stories to a national stage, and in the process, fostering and inspiring this sense of worth in others.”

“We’re proud to illuminate the remarkable achievements of this extraordinary group of women,” said Doug Vaughan, Executive Vice President, Special Programs, NBC Entertainment. “What better time than on the eve of Thanksgiving to spotlight those who dedicate so much of themselves for the betterment of others.”

The description reads, “Now in its 15th year, the L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth program supports and amplifies the efforts of women who champion the underserved, foster self-worth and create positive change in their communities. With diverse backgrounds, experiences and passions, the 2020 Women of Worth represent causes ranging from educating Latinx communities on the dangers of opioid prescription misuse, to providing immigrant communities with free health care and destigmatizing mental illness. Each honoree receives financial funding for their non-profit organization, as well as support via national paid media, educational and training opportunities.”

The NBC special will feature exclusive interviews and content with the 2020 L’Oréal ParisWomen of Worth honorees and their non-profit organizations:

