The upcoming thriller “Songbird,” produced by Michael Bay, will premiere in the US as a premium video on-demand (PVOD) release on December 11th. The studio stated that the movie will be available for $19.99 for a 48- hour rental. The announcement was made today by Adam Fogelson, chairman, STXfilms Motion Picture Group.

Following its transactional home entertainment run, the film will premiere on a streaming service in 2021, but the studio did not confirm which platform. The move to PVOD isn’t surprising considering that last week’s horror-thriller “Freaky” only made $3.7M domestically at the box office across 2,472 locations, New lockdown restrictions are likely to be announced as the country struggles with the ongoing health crisis, which could include more theater closings over the holidays.

Fogelson said in a statement, “The pandemic has affected every aspect of our business, from production to release, but Songbird demonstrates that a nimble studio like STX can find effective and profitable ways to make their movies work, as we have similarly with Greenland and My Spy during these challenging times. The show must go on. Songbird is a thrilling movie that will speak to audiences in this moment as it keeps them on the edge of their seats.”

The movie’s official description reads, “Songbird is a sci-fi thriller about fighting for love at the end of the world from producer Michael Bay, who previously brought audiences such worldwide hits as A Quiet Place and The Purge. Songbird brings audiences a new saga about the resilience of the human spirit and our ultimate desire for connection and safety.”

Directed by Adam Mason, who also wrote the script with Simon Boyes, the stars KJ Apa, Sofia Carson, Craig Robinson, Bradley Whitford, Peter Stormare, Alexandra Daddario, Paul Walter Hauser, and Demi Moore.

Also joining Bay as producers are Invisible Narratives’ Adam Goodman, Andrew Sugerman and Eben Davidson and Catchlight Studios’ Jeanette Volturno, Jason Clark, and Marcei Brown. The studio released a first look trailer for the film at the end of October, if you missed the promotional video, you can watch the trailer below.

