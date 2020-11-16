CBS’ holiday slate now includes a special event with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. The duo are returning to CBS with a new one-hour concert special called “Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event,” scheduled for broadcast on December 20th on CBS. The special will also be available to stream live on CBS All Access.

The network added, “Following up on the success of their CBS concert special on April 1st of this year, Brooks and Yearwood will perform live by request from their home recording studio, Studio G, singing songs of the season for viewers looking for the comfort and shared joy of music during the holidays.”

“Our viewers loved reaching out directly to Garth and Trisha to request their favorite hits back when the pandemic first hit. It brought some fun and joy directly into their living rooms as they were hunkered down with their families,” said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music & Live Events/Alternative & Reality for CBS. “Now, nine long months later, who better to bring some holiday magic, performing some of the greatest holiday songs of all time than Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.”

“Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event” will be filmed without a live studio audience,” the network explained. “The special will involve a minimal crew practicing social distancing and will be filmed with extensive safety precautions in place.”

Earlier this month, CBS confirmed that Dolly Parton will host a special holiday celebration as well. The country music superstar will host a one-hour entertainment special called “A Holly Dolly Christmas” on December 6th.

In the announcement, Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music & Live Events/Alternative & Reality for CBS,“ said, “When Dolly Parton calls and tells you she wants to do a Christmas show, you don’t hesitate,” said in the announcement. “A special with the multi-Grammy Award-winning, prolific song-writing, epic live performer of all time? She had us at hello. There’s only one Dolly Parton, and we are so excited to be bringing her to viewers this holiday season.”

