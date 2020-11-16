The HBO Max original “I Hate Suzie” dropped a first look trailer on social media on Monday morning. The series will stream exclusively in the U.S. on the platform and follows an actress whose phone is hacked and her personal photos are shared online for everyone to see. Billie Piper stars in the series, alongside Daniel Ings, and Nathaniel Martello-White.

The trailer also set a premiere date for the show, which is currently slated for November 19th on HBO Max. “I Hate Suzie” is co-created by BAFTA nominee Billie Piper (Collateral, Doctor Who), who also leads the cast, and by Emmy winner and critically acclaimed writer of the series Lucy Prebble (Succession, Enron).

The description adds, “I Hate Suzie is a bold, bracing, original dramedy about the moment in life when the mask slips, asking if any of us can survive being well and truly ‘known’. Suzie Pickles (Piper), has her life upended when she is hacked and pictures of her emerge in an extremely compromising position.“

The network continued, “The eight-part series shows her unraveling as the event ricochets around every area of her life. Episode by episode, we follow her through the stages of shock, denial, fear, shame, bargaining, guilt, anger and acceptance as Suzie and her best friend and manager Naomi, played by Leila Farzad, try to hold her life, career and marriage together.”

Produced by Bad Wolf Limited and commissioned by Sky Studios for Sky in the UK, the series is co-created, and executive produced by Lucy Prebble and Billie Piper. Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter are Executive Producers, alongside Producer Andrea Dewsbery, all for Bad Wolf. Liz Lewin executive produces for Sky Studios. International Distribution is handled by NBCUniversal Global Distribution on behalf of Sky Studios.

If you missed the premiere date trailer that HBO Max shared online on Monday, you can watch the video below for a look at the cast and story.

