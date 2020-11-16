Audible will release The History of Sketch Comedy, an Audible Original episodic podcast, written and performed by Emmy Award-winning actor Keegan-Michael Key.

Directed and co-written by Elle Key, and produced by Bigger Picture Media group and Clamor, the audio series will premiere on January 28, 2021, and will be available exclusively on Audible. Audible members will be able to access the series as part of the newly launched Audible Plus catalog.

The description reads, “In The History of Sketch Comedy, Key will visit major moments in sketch history, highlighting performers and sketch shows from the first acting troupes that toured Europe in the 1500s to the rise of Variety television, and training grounds such as The Second City in Chicago. He’ll share some influential moments and sketches along the way. He offers in-depth studies on some of the landmark characters, concepts and performers that shaped the comedy, and influenced Key’s own comedic path.”

You can find more information on Audible right here on Amazon.

“Keegan-Michael Key has created and performed some of comedy’s most memorable sketches over the years,” said Rachel Ghiazza, Executive Vice President, Head of US Content at Audible. “We can’t wait to bring this immersive comedy experience, brimming with Keegan-Michael’s unique sense of humor and brilliance to our Audible listeners.”

Keegan-Michael Key added, “Audible has raised the bar for audio storytelling and I’m excited to take this deep dive into the world of sketch comedy, share some iconic sketches, and show some appreciation to the legends who helped shape this world.”

The History of Sketch Comedy joins other Audible Original audio projects including Kevin Hart’s best-selling Audible Original, The Decision: Overcoming Today’s BS for Tomorrow’s Success, The Pursuit of Healthiness with Blake Griffin, the #1 New York Times best-selling audio fiction The Sandman from Neil Gaiman, performed by James McAvoy, Kat Dennings, and Michael Sheen, Letters from Camp, produced and performed by Jamie Lee Curtis, in addition to Common’s Bluebird Memories: A Journey through Lyrics & Life, among many more.

