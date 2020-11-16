Moviegoers risking a trip to the theaters had several new releases to choose from this week. The horror-thriller “Freaky” opened against the limited releases “Come Away” and “Ammonite,” but didn’t find success. While all three films struggled at the empty box office, “Ammonite” already announced that it will launch on PVOD platforms in December, giving everyone a chance to see the movie from the safety of their home.

The body-swap thriller “Freaky” topped the box office this week with a $3.7M domestic debut across 2,472 locations. Christopher Landon directed “Freaky,” which stars Kathryn Newton, Vince Vaughn, Celeste O’Connor, Misha Osherovich, Uriah Shelton, Alan Ruck, Katie Finneran, and Dana Drori.

Focus Features’ “Let Him Go” dropped a spot to second-place overall on the domestic chart with a $1.8M weekend across 2,458 locations. Now in its second week in theaters, the movie has made over $6.9M worldwide. Thomas Bezucha directed the drama-thriller, and the movie features Diane Lane, Kevin Costner, and Lesley Manville.

“The War with Grandpa” landed in third-place overall with a $1.3M weekend at 2,145 locations. That raises the film’s current worldwide total to just under $23M. Tim Hill directed “The War with Grandpa,” which features Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman, and Rob Riggle.

The horror-thriller “Come Play” took fourth-place with a $1.1M weekend across 1,966 locations. Jacob Chase wrote and directed “Come Play,” starring Azhy Robertson, Gillian Jacobs, and John Gallagher Jr.

“Honest Thief” topped “Tenet” for fifth-place with an $800K weekend across 1,843 locations. Mark Williams directed “Honest Thief,” which stars Liam Neeson, Kate Walsh, and Jai Courtney.

Not making the top five but worth mentioning are the rereleases, alongside “Ammonite” and “Come Away.”

The fantasy adventure “Come Away” was the highest-grossing new release, which brought in $108K across 475 locations. Brenda Chapman directed “Come Away,” starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Carter Thomas, Ava Fillery, and Angelina Jolie. The romantic-drama “Ammonite” made $85K at 280 locations., with a theater-average of $303. Francis Lee wrote and directed “Ammonite,” which features Kate Winslet, Saoirse Ronan, and Gemma Jones.

It’s unclear which movie theaters will be open in the coming weeks, as the ongoing health crisis is worsening across most of the country. The animated-comedy “The Croods: A New Age” is still scheduled to release on November 25th, but we suggest checking local listings to see if theaters in your area are open, and if the film is available.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

