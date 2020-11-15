Netflix’s “The Order” won’t be returning for a third season. The show’s creator and writer, Dennis Heaton, broke the news to fans on social media earlier this week. Jake Manley starred in the series as Jack, opposite Sarah Grey as Alyssa. Netflix released the show’s second season on the platform back in June.

Heaton told followers on Twitter, “For two seasons I was honored to work with an incredible cast and crew on The Order for netflix. It is one of the best experiences of my career. Unfortunately, we aren’t returning, but I will always cherish the memories and the props I stole. Thank you all for watching.”

If you didn’t watch the second season, you can still stream all of the episodes on Netflix. The show’s Season 2 description reads, “In season two of The Order, the lines between good and evil are more obscure than ever. The Knights struggle to regain their memories stolen from them by The Order and they crave retribution. But vengeance is hard to plan when you’re also fighting murderous magicians, strange cults and life-threatening demons. Does anyone even go to class anymore?”

Netflix did confirm that the workplace comedy “Space Force” would return for a second season, and that production would begin in early 2021. The video streaming service also announced that the hit YA rom-com series “Emily in Paris” will return for Season 2.

Steve Carell and Greg Daniels created “Space Force,” which stars Carell, John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, and Ben Schwartz. The first season also featured Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow, and Don Lake.

Lily Collins stars in “Emily in Paris,” which rocketed to the top of Netflix’s most-watched list when it premiered earlier this fall.

Netflix is fickle when it comes to renewing series, but there will be new YA series filled with magic and romance in the future. If you’re wondering about “”The Order: Season 2 threads that were left behind, Heaton told fans, “PS – Jack was totally going to raise Alyssa from the dead, but she was going to come back wrong. Like, Pet Sematary wrong. Probably possessed by Zecchia. And a whole bunch of other corpses were coming back with her.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.