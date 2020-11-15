Multiple outlets have now reported that Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill / Star Lord character from the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise will appear in the new “Thor: Love and Thunder” installment.

Taika Waititi is directing the new Thor movie, which will pick up after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Waititi also wrote the screenplay for “Thor: Love and Thunder,” along with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson who recently wrote the hit “Unpregnant” with Haley Lu Richardson, Barbie Ferreira, and Giancarlo Esposito.

When we last saw the “Guardians of the Galaxy” crew, Thor was onboard their ship, trading quips with Star Lord and competing to be Captain. “Thor: Love and Thunder” is slated to release in February 2021.

Marvel fans can expect to see Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and Tessa Thompson in the new movie, all reprising their roles from previous Thor films. Christian Bale is joining the cast, but Marvel isn’t giving away any secrets at this time. Natalie Portman played Thor’s love interest in the 2011 movie as Jane Foster, and Tessa Thompson appeared in “Thor: Ragnarok” as Valkyrie.

The Thor franchise has been a consistent hit for Marvel over the years. “Thor: Ragnarok” starred Hemsworth, Thompson, Mark Ruffalo, Cate Blanchett, Jeff Goldblum, Anthony Hopkins, Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba, and Benedict Cumberbatch, and went on to make over $853.9M worldwide. “Thor: Ragnarok” currently ranks as the highest grossing movie in the franchise.

Kenneth Branagh directed the first “Thor” movie back in 2011, which starred Hemsworth, Hopkins, and Portman. That installment made over $449M at the worldwide box-office, and also introduced Hiddleston as Loki. Alan Taylor directed “Thor: The Dark World,” which brought back Hemsworth, Portman, and Hiddleston, and the movie made over $206M at the domestic box-office before ending its theatrical run with over $644M.

To date, the Thor franchise has brought in almost $2B for Marvel.

“Black Widow” is still the first Phase 4 movie on the MCU schedule. The film was originally slated to release on May 1, 2020, but was moved to November because of the health crisis. The film was moved again, this time to May 7, 2021, and stars Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and check on the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studios.

