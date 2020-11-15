Warner Bros. Pictures’ “The Suicide Squad” added Sylvester Stallone to the cast. James Gunn, the film’s director, confirmed the news on social media while posting a selfie with the action star. The film already has a long list of top-tier talent behind it, but fans still have a long wait ahead of them before the film hits theaters.

Gunn posted the picture on Instagram, telling his followers, “Always love working with my friend officialslystallone & our work today on TheSuicideSquad was no exception. Despite Sly being an iconic movie star, most people still don’t have any idea what an amazing actor this guy is.”

This isn’t the first time that the pair have worked together on a superhero project, Gunn directed “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2,” and Stallone played the role of Stakar Ogord.

The movie is currently scheduled to release on August 6, 2021, but that date could change depending on theater closings and other release date changes. Gunn wrote and directed “The Suicide Squad,” which stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman, John Cena, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Michael Rooker, Flula Borg, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Steve Agee, Mayling Ng, Peter Capaldi, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Joaquín Cosío, and Juan Diego Botto.

“The Suicide Squad” is a sequel to the 2016 movie “Suicide Squad,” and Gunn is taking over from director David Ayer. The first “Suicide Squad” movie was a massive success for the studio but got mixed reviews from both fans and critics. The DC installment went on to make over $768M worldwide.

HBO Max is working on a spinoff series of the sequel, called “Peacemaker,” which will follow John Cena’s character. Gunn is also directing several episodes of the series and serves as a writer. HBO recently confirmed that Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, and Chris Conrad will also appear in the series.

Rocksteady Studios also announced a “Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League” game. The action-adventure shooter can be played solo or with up to four players in online co-op, and is slated to launch in 2022 on PS5, Xbox Series X and PC.

