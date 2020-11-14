Netflix is bringing back “Space Force” for another season. The show has been in limbo throughout quarantine, having premiered on the platform back in May and awaiting a second season pickup. Netflix renewed the comedy, and the team is back on track to produce new episodes for Season 2. Production is expected to start in early 2021, in Canada.

The show’s official description reads, “A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell) is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance.”

Steve Carell and Greg Daniels created the workplace comedy, which stars Carell, John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, and Ben Schwartz. The first season also featured Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow, and Don Lake.

Howard Klein/3Arts serves as executive producer, with Daniels as showrunner.

Netflix did not announce a premiere window for the second season, but more information should be revealed after the show enters into production. The video streaming service will start teasing fans with promotional trailers and clips, and we might get an early look at the guest stars joining the crew in the follow-up season.

Steve Carell’s “Minions: The Rise of Gru” is still on the way. The animated installment was scheduled to hit theaters in July 2020 but was pulled from the schedule because of the ongoing health crisis and the theater closures. Universal Pictures moved the film to July 2021, and Carell stars alongside Alan Arkin, Taraji P. Henson, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren, and Danny Trejo.

