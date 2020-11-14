Disney Channel is rebooting the network’s first Disney Channel Original Movie “Under Wraps.” The movie is a remake of the 1997 Halloween classic and will begin production in Vancouver later this month. The story follows three 12-year-old friends, Gilbert, Marshall and Amy, as they accidentally revive a mummy they discover in a neighbor’s basement a few days before Halloween.

“Under Wraps” launched the Disney Channel Original Movie slate, which has grown to over 100 titles since its debut in the late 90s. Daytime Emmy Award nominee Christian J. Simon, Malachi Barton, Sophia Hammons, and Phil Wright will star in the comedy, which is currently scheduled to premiere on the Disney Channel in 2021.

The network’s description adds, “The story unfolds when Gilbert (Simon), Marshall (Barton) and Amy (Hammons) happen upon and awaken a mummy, which they affectionately name Harold (Wright), and must rush to return him to his resting place before midnight on Halloween. Along the way, the team narrowly escapes a nefarious group of criminals intent on selling the mummy to the highest bidder. When Harold is inevitably captured, Marshall, Gilbert and Amy must band together to stand up to the criminals, face their fears and rescue their new—but rather “ancient”—friend.”

Lauren Kisilevsky, vice president, Original Movies, Disney Channel, said, “‘Under Wraps’ introduced a generation of kids and families to what has become the backbone of our programming across the globe: Disney Channel Original Movies. We are excited to welcome our audience back into the Halloween spirit and celebrate the unlikely friendship between three kids and a mummy as they embark on an adventure and ultimately save the day.”

Produced by MarVista Entertainment, “Under Wraps” is directed by Alex Zamm with Todd Y. Murata and Fernando Szew as executive producers for MarVista Entertainment. Based on the original movie written by Don Rhymer, the writing team of the remake is Zamm and William Robertson.

