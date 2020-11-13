Netflix announced the extended cast for “The Guilty,” adding a dozen names to the project. The thriller does not have a release date at this time, but more information is expected to be announced over the next few months as the film moves into production. The video streaming service confirmed that Peter Sarsgaard, Riley Keough, Byron Bowers, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, David Castañeda, Christina Vidal, Paul Dano, Ethan Hawke, Adrian Martinez, Bill Burr, Beau Knapp, and Edi Patterson would join Jake Gyllenhaal in the project.

The description reads, “The film takes place over the course of a single morning in a 911 dispatch call center. Call operator Joe Bayler (Gyllenhaal) tries to save a caller in grave danger—but he soon discovers that nothing is as it seems, and facing the truth is the only way out.”

Antoine Fuqua is attached to direct, with Nic Pizzolatto writing the adaptation based on Gustav Moller-directed Danish drama “Den Skyldige.” That film premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

Jake Gylenhaal and Riva Marker for Nine Stories; Antoine Fuqua and Kat Samick for Fuqua Films; Scott Greenberg; Bold Film’s Michel Litvak, Gary Michael Walters, David Litvak and Svetlana Metkina; and Amet Entertainment’s David Haring are serving as producers, with Annie Marter, Gustav Moller, Lina Flint, Christian Mercuri, Jon Oakes, Eric Greenfeld, Nic Pizzolatto, and Justin Bursch serving as executive producers.

Gylenhaal is also starring in the movie adaptation of “The Division,” based on the popular video game franchise of the same name. David Leitch is set to direct that film, working from a screenplay by Rafe Judkins, and Gylenhaal is starring alongside Jessica Chastain. The actor is also starring in Edward Berger’s mystery-thriller “RIO” with Benedict Cumberbatch, but we don’t have a firm release date on that project.

