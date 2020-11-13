Samuel Goldwyn Films set a digital release date for “Modern Persuasion,” starring Alicia Witt. The rom-com will release on-demand and on digital platforms on December 18, 2020, and the film is an adaptation of Jane Austen’s 1817 novel Persuasion. Alex Appel and Jonathan Lisecki directed the rom-com, working from a script by Lisecki and Barbara Radecki. The film also stars Shane McRae and Bebe Neuwirth, as well as Liza Lapira and Daniela Pineda.

The description reads, “A modern telling of Jane Austen’s “Persuasion.” Wren Cosgrove is a happy, single, and self-confessed workaholic who, after rising to the top of the corporate ladder, finds herself coming home every night to her cat. When her firm is hired by Owen Jasper, “the man who got away,” long-lost feelings are stirred, giving Wren a second chance at true love.”

You can find the digital version of the film right here on iTunes

If you’re a fan of the genre, several other rom-coms are releasing over the next few weeks, and a few are already available. Netflix offers the romantic comedies “Holidate” and “Operation Christmas Drop,” as well as the newer release “Dash & Lily” Netflix is also releasing “The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again” with Vanessa Hudgens. If you’re in the mood for something merry and bright, Lifetime is airing 34 movies during the network’s “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” event, and the holiday slate has already releasing movies.

Witt is also expected to be featured in the upcoming thriller “Fuzzy Head,” from director Wendy McColm. Witt is featured in the film alongside Richard Riehle, Rain Phoenix, and Melinda DeKay. The ongoing health crisis has made release dates unreliable at this point, but fans can keep the film on their radar.

If you missed the promotional trailer that Samuel Goldwyn Films released for “Modern Persuasion” this week, you can watch the official trailer below for a look at the cast and story.

