The Season 4 premiere of “Big Mouth” is just around the corner, and Netflix teased a new monster for the kids to tackle. The anxiety monsters take center stage in the new Season 4 trailer, which reminds fans that all-new episodes are releasing on December 4th.

If you’re new to the show, you can stream the first three seasons on Netflix. The show’s description reads, “Big Mouth is a 10-episode, half-hour edgy adult animated comedy from real-life best friends Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg about the glorious nightmare that is teenaged puberty. Comedian John Mulaney lends his voice to the character of Andrew, while Kroll voices many including best friend Nick.”

Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, and screenwriter-directors Mark Levin & Jennifer Flackett are all creators and executive producers on the series. The Netflix series also features the voice talents of Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, Jenny Slate, and Jessi Klein.

Earlier this year, Jenny Slate announced that she was stepping down as the voice of Missy, and Netflix confirmed that Ayo Edebiri would take over the role. Edebiri is a co-producer on Tina Fey and Robert Carlock’s new animated series for Netflix called “Mulligan,” and playing the role of Hattie in Season 2 of Apple’s “Dickinson” series. Ayo also voiced the lead role in Netflix’s animated series “We Lost Our Human,” opposite Ben Schwartz, and is the co-hosts of the podcast ICONOGRAPHY for Forever Dog.

Netflix teased “Big Mouth: Season 4” with a trailer on social media on Friday morning. The video’s description on YouTube reads, “There’s a new monster in town. Season 4 of the Emmy Award-winning Big Mouth returns December 4th, only on Netflix.”

