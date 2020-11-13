Microsoft is celebrating the launch of the new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles this week, and according to the company, things are going very well. Liz Hamren, CVP, Gaming Experiences & Platforms, posted a note to players on the Microsoft Blog this week, thanking supporters and announcing a record-breaking debut for the company.

“Thanks to you, the launch of Xbox Series X|S is now the most successful debut in our history,” Hamren wrote to fans. “While we missed the emotional spark of being together with you in person, it was incredible to celebrate a new generation of gaming with the millions on our celebration livestream and everyone who participated in our global launch across 40 countries.”

Microsoft claimed that his year saw more new consoles sold than any prior generation, with the Xbox Series S adding the highest percentage of new players for any Xbox console at launch. The company also explained that 70% of the consoles were attached to new and existing Xbox Game Pass members, an important milestone for a company that has spent the better part of a year pushing its Game Pass service across PC and Xbox players.

The ongoing health crisis has added an extra challenge to the launch, both for the manufacturer and the consumer. While console supplies are already low heading into the holiday season, online retailers are struggling to keep up with demand. Sony’s PlayStation 5 is facing similar launch issues, and Sony shifted to an Online Only approach to ordering to protect retail employees and players.

If you are having issues finding an Xbox Series console online, you can sign up for email alerts right here on Amazon. You can also check here on BestBuy and the Microsoft Store.

“We know that not everyone was able to get an Xbox Series X|S immediately and are working tirelessly with our partners around the world to bring as many new consoles to as many of you as possible over time and encourage you to check in with your local retailers directly for more details on availability in your market,” Hamren added.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.