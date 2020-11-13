ABC confirmed the lineup for “The Disney Holiday Singalong,” scheduled to air on November 30th. The event marks the third installment in the ongoing Singalong franchise, and Ryan Seacrest will return to host the event at 8:00 p.m. EST. The celebrity performances and appearances include Andrea Bocelli, BTS, Michael Bublé, Ciara, Chloe x Halle, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, Julianne Hough, Adam Lambert, Leslie Odom Jr., Katy Perry, P!NK and Kerry Washington. ABC also stated that additional appearances would be announced at a later date.

“The Disney Holiday Singalong” performances include Andrea Bocelli – “Silent Night;” BTS – “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town;” Michael Bublé – “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas;” Ciara – “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree;” Chloe x Halle – “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?;” Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert – “Hey Santa” and “Jingle Bells;” Julianne Hough – “Whistle While You Work” and “Let It Snow;” Adam Lambert – “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas;” Leslie Odom Jr. – “What’s This?;” Katy Perry – “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “Cozy Little Christmas;” P!NK – “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire);” and Kerry Washington – “Joy to the World.”

Disney Music Group’s acclaimed seven-member a cappella group DCappella will also celebrate with viewers. The one-hour musical event will once again include animated on-screen lyrics to allow viewers at home to sing along to the beloved Disney melodies and classic holiday carols.

The network announced that Disney on Broadway would make its heartwarming return to the New Amsterdam Theatre for the first time since March, with a performance by the members from the Broadway casts of “The Lion King” and “Aladdin,” and North American Touring companies of “Frozen.”

For the first time since Broadway’s shutdown, Disney Theatrical Production’s Broadway casts of “The Lion King” and “Aladdin,” and North American Touring companies of “Frozen” return to The New Amsterdam Theatre to sing a special performance of “Let It Go.” Led by Caroline Bowman and Aisha Jackson, the number also features Tracee Beazer, Austin Colby, Lindiwe Dlamini, Olivia Donaldson, Bongi Duma, Nicholas Edwards, April Holloway, Ben Jeffrey, Nina LaFarga, Telly Leung, Isabelle McCalla, Paul HeeSang Miller, Kyle Mitchel, Nteliseng Nkhela, Amber Owens, Adam Perry, John Riddle, Ann Sanders, Dennis Stowe, L. Steven Taylor and Nicholas Ward.

The special also raises awareness about Disney’s Feed the Love campaign, driving to Feeding America, Toys for Tots, and One Simple Wish to inspire hope when it’s needed the most in our communities.

Earlier this year, ABC’s “The Disney Family Singalong” and “The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II” drew in a combined 22.3M Total Viewers after 35 days of delayed viewing on linear and digital platforms. In its April debut, “The Disney Family Singalong” premiered as TV’s highest-rated show among Adults 18-49 on any network on any night since ABC’s broadcast of “The Oscars” in February.

“The Disney Holiday Singalong” is produced by Done+Dusted. Executive producers include Done+Dusted’s Hamish Hamilton, Katy Mullan, Raj Kapoor, Patrizia Di Maria, Nick Florez and RJ Durell.

