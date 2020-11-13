HBO Max set a premiere date for the “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion,” which will reunite the show’s cast. The special event will premiere next week, and HBO released a quick preview.

Smith made the exclusive announcement on his social channels on Friday morning. The actor also released the trailer for “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion” from Westbrook Media, and revealed that the special will debut on HBO Max on Thursday, November 19th.

The network’s description reads, “In the unscripted special, Smith is joined by series regulars Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Alfonso Ribeiro as well as recurring co-star DJ Jazzy Jeff for a family reunion on set in the Banks’ home for a look back at the groundbreaking show. Taped on the 30th anniversary of the original series premiere date, Smith also sat down with Janet Hubert, who originated the role of Aunt Viv, for the first time in 27 years for an emotional reunion and a candid conversation.”

HBO added, “As previously announced, the special will be a funny and heartfelt night full of music, dancing, and a look at the cultural impact the series has had since its debut 30 years ago.”

Produced by Westbrook Media, the reunion will launch exclusively on HBO Max on November 19th. HBO Max is the exclusive SVOD home of the full original series library in the US, debuting on the platform when it launched in May.

Marcus Raboy directs the special, which is executive produced by Rikki Hughes, who also serves as showrunner, as well as Miguel Melendez, Lukas Kaiser, James Lassiter, and Brad Haugen for Westbrook Media. Raphael Saadiq serves as executive music producer.

Peacock also ordered two seasons of “Bel-Air,” a series adaptation of Morgan Cooper’s fan film. Cooper will direct, co-write and serve as co-executive producer alongside writer, showrunner and executive producer Chris Collins. Westbrook Studios and Universal Television will serve as the studios on the project.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.