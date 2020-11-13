Nintendo announced a new Black Friday deal on the Nintendo Switch that offers a digital version of “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” along with a three-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online. That deal doesn’t go live until late November, but recent data shows that many customers aren’t waiting for the Black Friday bundle. Nintendo announced that the Nintendo Switch family saw growth of 136% when compared to the same month in 2019, which is the platform’s strongest October sales to date.

According to Nintendo and NPD, with more than 735K units sold between Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite in the U.S., the October 2020 sales of Nintendo Switch are the second-highest October sales of any video game console in history, only outdone by the 807K units sold of the Wii system in October 2008.

October continues a record-setting streak for the Nintendo Switch as the best-selling video game console for 23 consecutive months – the most months in a row for any video game console since NPD started tracking the sales numbers. To date, Nintendo Switch has sold more than 22.5M units in the U.S., according to NPD. According to internal Nintendo data that the company shared, Nintendo Switch has sold-in more than 63M units worldwide.

“Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite continue to provide one-of-a-kind gaming experiences on the TV or on the go, allowing holiday shoppers the choice of a video game system that matches their lifestyle,” said Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser. “Seeing encouraging sales growth like this in the fourth October of Nintendo Switch proves to us that the system has many more years and great games yet to come.”

You can choose between the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite on the company’s official storefront right here on Amazon. The Black Friday bundle will be available starting on November 22nd at a suggested retail price of $299.99.

Nintendo has been working hard on releasing new games for the Nintendo Switch, including “Super Mario 3D All-Stars,” “Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit,” “Pikmin 3 Deluxe,” and the upcoming “Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity,” which launches on November 20th. Other hits on the platform include “Animal Crossing: New Horizons,” “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe,” “Super Mario Odyssey,” “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,” and “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.”

